Florian Xhekaj wants to create the “Demolition Line” with Josh Anderson and his brother

Since the start of training camp, Florian Xhekaj has been paired with Josh Anderson.

It's been a rather… unique experience.

This morning, after Group B's practice, Florian was asked what it would mean to him to play alongside his brother—if Arber were ever moved to the offense. And his answer was perfect.

Basically, Florian said the two brothers often talked about it when they were younger. You don't have to think too hard to realize that it would be one of their dreams.

But where it got funny was when Florian started imagining a line where he played with his brother… and Josh Anderson.

It would be the Demolition Line. We'd have a blast! – Florian Xhelak

Take 30 seconds to imagine…

Florian Xhekaj on potentially playing on the same line as his brother Arber: “Growing up, we'd always talk about that—if we ever got to play together…” “If we were on the same line, I think me, him, and (Josh Anderson) would be the Demolition Line. So it would be fun.” pic.twitter.com/7942D2hn6I — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 18, 2026

Arber on the left, Florian in the center, and Andy on the right.

Man… just thinking about it, it makes me worry for the other teams. Three behemoths running all over the ice, hitting everything that moves: it'd be a scene straight out of the movie Slap Shot with the Hanson brothers!

No joke, Florian really seems to be having fun playing alongside Josh Anderson since the start of camp… and he's doing things the right way, too. He was one of the best players on the ice yesterday, and that was the case again this morning in Brossard.

The Canadiens are giving him a real chance to prove himself at camp, and that's a good thing.

Especially if the kid can take advantage of this opportunity to earn a spot on the team for the season opener!

In a nutshell

– Wow.

That was a bold move pic.twitter.com/yQOve1Hv1K — KHL (@khl_eng) September 18, 2026

– To be continued.

“Malkin leaves the door open for 2027–2028”: he's still keeping us guessing https://t.co/zdLfuvfxDB — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 18, 2026

– Kind words for Gavin McKenna.

“He plays with a lot of confidence… He knows he's a great player and that he can play at this level.” Auston Matthews on what he's seen from Gavin McKenna so far in training camp. pic.twitter.com/BJkctuoYNm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 18, 2026

– Heads up: