More proof that Martin St-Louis loves Chris Kreider

Chris Kreider chose the Canadiens. Why?

There are several reasons, of course. The fact that the Canadiens are a good (Eastern Conference) team is one of the most important factors to consider in this decision.

But the presence of Martin St. Louis also tipped the scales.

We've seen it over the past few days: the bond between the two former teammates, who met while playing for the New York Rangers, is truly strong.

Perhaps even stronger than we realized.

But now, in an article on The Athletic's website, Arpon Basu has highlighted another aspect that shows just how much St-Louis cares about Chris Kreider.

And it has to do with Cole Caufield.

Sights, sounds, and thoughts from Day 1 of the Canadiens' training camp: https://t.co/6O5i54MweQ — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) September 17, 2026

Pairing Kreider with Nick Suzuki on the left wing means Juraj Slafkovsky moves down to the second line, but it also means Cole Caufield shifts to the right.

No. 13 has played on the right his whole life, but under Martin St-Louis, he only played on the left. St-Louis sometimes likes to switch players to the opposite side.

So that means that after a 51-goal season, Caufield had his position changed and Slaf—a winger who played about 50 regular-season games on the first line in 2025–2026—was taken off the line.

I'm not saying this is a mistake on St-Louis's part. On the contrary: I like the idea.

But what I am saying is that Martin St-Louis must really like Chris Kreider to be willing to move Caufield from the position he's held since 2022.

Kreider's going to have to deliver. But if he does and Caufield can play right wing, it'll be perfect for the Habs.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the wolf.

Now it's time for Group A. Before practice starts, Chris Kreider shows Oliver Kapanen how to properly deflect shots in front of the net. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Kreider #Kapanen #NHL pic.twitter.com/BfH08sbz0O — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 18, 2026

– Here we go again.

You can tell training camp has started when you see half the guys bent over double pic.twitter.com/6Uy1B5dgLV — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 18, 2026

– Worth noting.

Despite a rather unremarkable Group B this morning, Florian Xhekaj isn't the only one standing out. Samuel Montembeault is also making his mark in net. While not spectacular, the Canadiens goaltender was solid and didn't give up many goals during practice.… pic.twitter.com/vY8cDoHAKY — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 18, 2026

– Makes sense.

“Skate, skate, skate!” Martin St-Louis had his guys skating at the end of Group B's practice pic.twitter.com/hu5BEUY0gK — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 18, 2026

– Sad news.

This is brutal. Condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. https://t.co/PqSeeigpLA — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) September 18, 2026

– Makes sense.