Florian Xhekaj has a real chance at the camp

What should we make of the Group B lines during practice?

Let's be honest: they aren't as easy to analyze as Group A's lines might be. Chris Kreider is on the first line, and no one doubts that.

But the last two lines—the guys from Group B? That's a different story.

Group B is on the ice this morning in Brossard. Just for your enjoyment. Here are the lines and pairs. Bolduc-Dach-Texier

Newhook-Evans-Berard

F. Xhekaj-Danault-Anderson

Poulin-McKown-Mesar Matheson-Dobson

Engström-Reinbacher

Szuber-Walsh

McCallum-Haché Montembeault

Kahkonen — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) September 18, 2026

If you ask me, we shouldn't be looking at lines—we should be looking at pairs. Alex Newhook and Jake Evans are a pair, just like Phillip Danault and Josh Anderson.

And if that's the case, it means there are two spots left to fill.

Kirby Dach, Zachary Bolduc, and Alexandre Texier are the other three regulars who play together. As I see it, they're competing for two spots on the roster right now.

After his playoff run, could Bolduc be left out of Game #1? I don't think so. So is it a race between Kirby Dach and Alexandre Texier for the 12th spot? Maybe, yes.

If I were Texier, I'd tell myself I have to give it my all to avoid being the 13th forward in Game #1 of the season. Because I don't know if Dach will be left out in September…

But in any case, they'll all be on the 23-man roster (barring an injury, of course) at the start of the season. And that's true even if they aren't necessarily part of the core group.

Has Kirby Dach lost his starting spot in Montreal? #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ubPsgT8tJp — Le 5 à 7 (@5a7RDS) September 17, 2026

But there's also another possibility: Bolduc, Dach, and Texier battling for a spot (along with Evans and Newhook), with Florian Xhekaj playing alongside Josh Anderson and Phillip Danault.

We've seen it since the start of camp: they play well together. And we know that Anderson and Xhekaj can form a duo that's “tough to play against” on the ice.

Group B was a little less exciting this morning, but one player stood out once again: Florian Xhekaj. Without being spectacular on the play, he found the back of the net before making a solid defensive play moments later. Another great moment for… pic.twitter.com/AZ9SgYczXM — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 18, 2026

Will the Habs go with 14 forwards? The coach doesn't like that, and neither does the GM (for salary cap reasons), in reality. That could cause some problems.

But we have to consider this: Xhekaj has a real shot at making the team in camp, and you can tell. If he performs well, the Habs will have to make room for him.

If you ask me, I think Xhekaj will start the season down in the minors (unless he's the MVP of camp), but he'll inevitably pose a “threat” to the others.

In what sense? Just as Jacob Fowler was a threat to goalies last year: when things weren't working out, they'd call up the kid from Laval to shake things up.

Quick Q&A

– Yes.

– Stay tuned.

International expansion is already in the works for the Goodell league, though https://t.co/1CmE59MUxw — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 18, 2026

– Read more.

The Athletic: When will Adam Fantilli join camp? Rick Bowness angered by two out-of-shape players. What are the early lines worth knowing? Here are the stories we're keeping a close eye on during #CBJ training camp,https://t.co/OAV1XGCf2c — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 18, 2026

– Interesting.