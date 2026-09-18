Samuel Montembeault will be the first player traded this season, according to Frank Seravalli

Things can change quickly in the NHL.

As Frank Seravalli mentioned on Jason Gregor's podcast yesterday, Samuel Montembeault has quickly gone from a goaltender who represented Canada at the Four Nations Tournament to one who is in danger of leaving the Canadiens.

Right now, he isn't among the two goaltenders that many people close to the Habs consider reliable.

That's why Seravalli believes not only that the Canadiens will trade him, but that he'll be the first player to find himself in that position this season.

He's betting on that scenario, anyway.

Right now, looking at the training camp groups, Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler are the two goalies in Group A.

Monty, meanwhile, is with Kaapo Kahkonen in Group B.

Things could change in the meantime, but that means Montembeault might not make the trip to Trois-Rivières next week for the Habs' exhibition game on Tuesday.

They're potentially heading in the direction of not testing him too much. And that doesn't work in his favor right now.

What does help him, however, is that the Canadiens want to start the season with two goalies, that they don't want to lose assets in waivers, and that Fowler can easily be sent down without the risk of losing him.

Except that can change quickly, as we've already mentioned.

If a team were to have one of its goalies get injured, the lines of communication with the Canadiens could open up fairly quickly, in fact.

We'll see in due course. But Fowler and Montembeault must be wondering what lies ahead for them in the coming days.

In a Nutshell

– The level of play in practice has risen.

One of the advantages of having high-level talent is that you practice against those guys every day. Tell me Kapanen isn't getting better by going up against the likes of Suzuki and Caufield every morning in drills. https://t.co/rrtRfwQjna — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 18, 2026

– A must-read.

The Atlantic Division has playoff contenders, a few Stanley Cup contenders, and the NHL's toughest competition, top to bottom. @RoryBoylen takes a look at the contract that could have the biggest impact on each team in the division. https://t.co/NpFF8x9fDg — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 18, 2026

– Good question.