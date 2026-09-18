Samuel Blais Takes a Swipe at the Canadiens

Samuel Blais hasn't always had it easy in Montreal.

He was first placed on waivers after the 2025 training camp and was claimed by Toronto. He spent a few weeks there before returning to the Canadiens, again via waivers.

He was assigned to the Rocket, and even though Martin St-Louis used him here and there, he certainly didn't have the season he'd hoped for.

He played 21 games in the NHL (including 13 in Montreal) and 40 in the AHL. He didn't get the chance to be the player who could provide the grit that Martin St-Louis needed.

No one was surprised to see that Blais chose not to repeat the experience in 2026–2027. On July 1, he agreed to the terms of a contract with the Senators.

And now, on the sidelines of the Senators' training camp, he took a jab at the Canadiens.

He said he didn't like being sent down by the Habs when he felt he had outperformed other players who managed to keep their spots in the NHL.

Samuel Blais feels he sometimes played better than certain #CH players last year before being sent down to the minors. He wants to force the #Sens' hand this year. #NHL pic.twitter.com/Ymbo8yYhKC — Yanick St-Denis (@StDenisSports) September 18, 2026

Naturally, one has to wonder who he was referring to. Was it Oliver Kapanen, a young player?

Was it Joe Veleno, a former Kent Hughes prospect who hadn't had as strong a training camp as Samuel Blais? We don't know.

However, this illustrates the challenge facing a team that's getting better year after year: building solid depth while keeping everyone happy isn't easy.

Look at this year: if there are no injuries at the Canadiens' camp, the young players pushing for a spot won't have a place. And that's even though Florian Xhekaj is knocking on the NHL's door.

In a nutshell

– Come on.

This is getting more and more ridiculous. https://t.co/8L9lAdM4qQ https://t.co/Tb25YqugUJ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 18, 2026

– Sure.

The Jets can trade the goalie now or wait until they start feeling the pressure of competing for a playoff spot. https://t.co/s06qZ34WCG — Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) September 18, 2026

– Worth a read.