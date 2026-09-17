Martin St-Louis has more faith in David Reinbacher than he lets on, according to Marco D’Amico

David Reinbacher has yet to prove himself in the NHL.

Since being selected fifth overall in the 2023 draft, the defenseman has had to be patient, and his journey certainly hasn't been a straight path.

He is now reaching a crucial point in his development. At some point, we'll need to start seeing what he can really bring to the Canadiens.

Despite everything that's been said about him, Reinbacher seems to have a pretty big supporter behind the bench.

Martin St. Louis actually appreciates the young defenseman much more than he lets on publicly. At least that's what Marco D'Amico suggested on the Starr & D'Amico Show.

In analyzing St. Louis's recent comments about Reinbacher, D'Amico noted in particular the coach's remarks that the defenseman needs to get stronger and get more repetitions.

At first glance, this might have given the impression that Reinbacher still had a long way to go before truly establishing himself in Montreal.

D'Amico sees things differently.

In his view, St-Louis has much more appreciation for Reinbacher than he has shown publicly so far. The coach is primarily trying to temper expectations surrounding the defenseman rather than create too much hype around him.

It also seems like a direct challenge to the young man. The message is quite simple: earn a spot.

His status as the fifth overall pick doesn't guarantee him anything. Reinbacher needs to force the Canadiens' hand and make the decision difficult for management.

That's probably the best approach with him.

After all, we're talking about a defenseman who still has very little NHL experience—just two games. Neither his performance before arriving in Montreal nor his draft position will automatically earn him a spot in the locker room.

It's up to him to seize his opportunity!

Kaiden Guhle's injury could obviously give him a little boost. Guhle's expected absence at the start of the season opens another door on the blue line, but Reinbacher will still have to be the one to push it open.

D'Amico rightly points out that the young defenseman now has the opportunity to compete for a spot on the Habs' opening-day roster.

St. Louis can appreciate him all he wants behind closed doors.

Ultimately, Reinbacher will have to give him a reason to keep liking him when it comes time to pick his lineup.

In a nutshell

– Wow!

SOCCER: Kaylee Hunter 3, France 1!!!

The @AFC_Toronto forward from the @NorthernSuperLg scored a hat trick on Thursday in Poland, helping the Canadians defeat their cousins in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. In the quarterfinals: #CanW20 vs. … — Philippe Germain – VCI (@goVCIca) September 18, 2026

– Interesting.

Our video report on Quinn Hughes and the latest on his contract situation with #mnwild https://t.co/MBFUalL1X6 — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) September 17, 2026

– Manny Malhotra is already making a good impression.

Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson were both impressed by new head coach Manny Malhotra, saying he was very clear about his expectations. @FarhanLaljiTSN has more from the first day of the Canucks' training camp: https://t.co/wix9ibostp pic.twitter.com/pDtRoZqoKf — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) September 18, 2026

– We don't like to see that.