Chris Kreider: Pierre LeBrun tempers expectations

Vincent Larue
Chris Kreider: Pierre LeBrun tempers expectations
Credit: Capture d'écran / YouTube

Let's face it, Chris Kreider's arrival in Montreal is certainly exciting.

The Canadiens are adding an experienced, imposing forward who has long been one of the New York Rangers' top scorers.

But we also need to keep expectations in check.

That's essentially the message Pierre LeBrun conveyed regarding the Canadiens' new addition. Appearing on “Melnick in the Afternoon” on TSN 690, the insider called Kreider's arrival a very good move. However, he quickly added an important caveat.

The Kreider arriving in Montreal is no longer the player he was during his prime years in New York.

LeBrun even went a step further by raising a question worth asking.

“You have to wonder why the Ducks were more than happy to mutually terminate his contract.” – Pierre LeBrun

Obviously, the Ducks had a financial reason for doing so. The organization was looking to free up space under the salary cap. But that doesn't completely negate the validity of the question raised by LeBrun.

If Kreider were still the player he was during his prime years in New York, this decision would likely have been much harder to make. Perhaps another player would have been released in his place.

At 35, we have to be realistic about what he can contribute.

That doesn't mean he's done—far from it.

He can still make a solid impact in Montreal. Above all, LeBrun also sees value in what the veteran can bring off the ice. With Brendan Gallagher's departure, his experience and leadership come at an interesting time for the Canadiens.

Ivan Demidov, for his part, found a much more entertaining way to sum up his first impression of his new teammate.

The young forward explained that Kreider reminded him of “an older Slaf.”

Same size, just older.

The comparison brings a smile, but it almost unintentionally echoes the point raised by LeBrun. Kreider brings size, experience, and a wealth of NHL experience. He doesn't need to become the 50-goal scorer he once was to help the Habs.

It's what he has left in the tank that matters now.


In a nutshell

Good news.

– Nice gesture by the Bills.

– Thomas Chabot confirms it.

– Interesting.

– What do you think?

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