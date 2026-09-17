“The second-center position belongs to Oliver Kapanen”

For the first time in the 2026–2027 season, the Canadiens players took to the ice for a practice.

We saw several lineup changes, including Chris Kreider on the first line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

Juraj Slafkovsky, meanwhile, was demoted to the second line with Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen. As for Kapanen, the position isn't guaranteed—he has to earn it. Marco D'Amico (The Starr & D'Amico Show) believes the second-line center role belongs to him, at least for now.

The Finnish player, who needs to regain his confidence, isn't the most universally liked player on the Canadiens, but last year he played well alongside Demidov (except in the playoffs). He finished the season with 22 goals, and we've seen players who scored fewer points than him last year sign huge contracts this summer.

Guys like him have their place, but maybe not in the top 6. That's why, according to D'Amico (The Starr & D'Amico Show), he's keeping the second-line center spot warm while waiting for a true top-6 forward.

The insider argues that Kapanen would be a perfect third-line center and could fill in on the top six in case of injuries. Having Alex Newhook on the bottom six is also a luxury few teams can afford.

Pierre McGuire, appearing on TSN 690, said essentially the same thing. He reiterated that Kapanen is a player the Habs rely on heavily.

Listen: McGuire: I think the Canadiens are counting on Kapanen https://t.co/HMo2dSBs3h — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) September 17, 2026

So yes, despite the acquisition of Chris Kreider, the Finn seems destined to play on a second line. If there are no changes to the lineup by the start of the season, playing with Demidov and Slaf won't hurt him.

The real loser in the acquisition of the former Ducks player isn't Kappy. It's Florian Xhekaj and Zachary Bolduc, according to many.

In a Nutshell

– That's clear.

Gallagher as a “big brother” in Vancouverhttps://t.co/Mf0fdxWJzv — RDS (@RDSca) September 17, 2026

– Yes.

Listen: Basu: There's a reason the Habs only signed Kreider for one year https://t.co/qx6gKoICSB — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) September 17, 2026

– Wow.

Spot the difference (level: impossible) pic.twitter.com/kcZLM1uBaB — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) September 17, 2026

– I guess so.

Kyle Connor reacts to Connor Hellebuyck's trade request. More details: https://t.co/DpP0ee3Ou0 pic.twitter.com/ObegzDGL1m — RDS (@RDSca) September 17, 2026

– Worth noting.