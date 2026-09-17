VIDEO: Artyom Levshunov Knocks Out a Teammate During Practice

In 2024, the Blackhawks caused a stir when they drafted Artyom Levshunov with the second overall pick.

Two years later, that decision is even more controversial given that a player like Ivan Demidov was selected three picks later. And it's not as if the Russian was a late bloomer.

Today, Levshunov made headlines for all the wrong reasons. He completely froze out his teammate Ryan Donato.

Honestly, it's hard to tell if this was accidental or not.

On one hand, I see a guy who desperately tried to avoid a collision, and on the other, he still dropped his shoulders and his skates weren't touching the ice anymore.

The conclusion is clear, though: his teammate was knocked out.

It's great to see a player giving it his all during practice, but you still have to be careful. You want to prove you belong, but not by putting the health of your teammates at risk…

Kris Letang was also rough in practice, but he's a veteran and knows what he's doing. His move wasn't as “dirty.” There was less risk of injury there.

Letang better be careful. That's a $32 million man he just crushed. pic.twitter.com/YvB8yZr0YK — King Jemison (@king_jemison) September 17, 2026

In Chicago, both players seem healthy, and that's what matters.

Imagine if David Reinbacher had frozen Alex Newhook, or something like that.

In a nutshell

– It's well-deserved.

Thrilled for Ryan Warsofsky to get an extension as head coach of the San Jose Sharks. He's in such a unique position, with so much youth, talent, and now: rightful expectations. But I've admired his approach, demeanor, and commitment from the day he took over. He's embraced his… — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieBz) September 17, 2026

– One to watch.

Kevin Allen: Regarding the Red Wings: Speculation around the league is that Steve Yzerman may, at some point, consider opportunities with other NHL teams – Detroit Hockey Now (9/15) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 17, 2026

– We'll see.