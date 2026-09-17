Rick Bowness Speaks His Mind: Two Jackets Players Are Struggling at Camp

Rick Bowness clearly has no intention of kicking off training camp with flowers and flowery speeches.

The coach made it known that two players arrived at the Blue Jackets' training camp in a state of physical conditioning that he deemed… insufficient.

And let's just say he wasn't exactly thrilled about it.

Why? Because it's not as if the guys didn't know what was expected of them.

Do I need to remind you that at the end of last season in Columbus, Bowness threw his players under the bus by saying they lacked passion and weren't willing to put in the effort to win?

That wasn't that long ago…

Bowness obviously refused to reveal the identities of the two players. And honestly… it's probably better that way for now.

#CBJ coach Rick Bowness said two players arrived at camp in subpar physical condition, which pisses him off given the end-of-season meetings and summer conversations. Bowness said those players are “saved by the (NHL's) three-hour (training camp) rules.” He would not name the players. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 17, 2026

Clearly, we have to wonder who Bowness was referring to.

Is he referring to Kirill Marchenko, given that the Russian's name has been at the center of a slew of rumors since early summer after he told the Jackets he didn't want to sign a long-term contract with the club?

Let's hope for the Habs that the answer is no. Actually…

Let's hope for Marchenko's sake that the answer is no, because it won't help him find a new team. Word gets around in the NHL: when a guy makes headlines for the wrong reasons, other teams know about it… very well.

To be continued, I suppose…

In a nutshell

– Hehe.

Tyson Foerster scores and playfully taunts Porter Martone (via @travieballin26) pic.twitter.com/MfGpuFq025 — BarDown (@BarDown) September 17, 2026

– I love that attitude.

Jakub Dobes on earning his spot with the Habs: “The battle never ends until I retire. There will always be goalies…who will always try to take my spot. This battle never ends. Every day, you have to prove yourself. That's my mindset heading into camp. As I said last year, I will…pic.twitter.com/V0wK36hnNa — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 17, 2026

– For those interested.

HONORING THE TIGER On February 6 at 3 p.m., we'll pay tribute to Michel Bergeron during a very special game at the Vidéotron Coliseum! : https://t.co/azfTl97LZH

: https://t.co/jZhObtZwCf pic.twitter.com/T4VEACRNzY — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) September 17, 2026

– Reminder: We're giving away tickets for the CF Montréal game this Saturday at Stade Saputo!