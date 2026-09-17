Rick Bowness Speaks His Mind: Two Jackets Players Are Struggling at Camp

Marc-Olivier Cook
Rick Bowness Speaks His Mind: Two Jackets Players Are Struggling at Camp
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Rick Bowness clearly has no intention of kicking off training camp with flowers and flowery speeches.

The coach made it known that two players arrived at the Blue Jackets' training camp in a state of physical conditioning that he deemed… insufficient.

And let's just say he wasn't exactly thrilled about it.

Why? Because it's not as if the guys didn't know what was expected of them.

Do I need to remind you that at the end of last season in Columbus, Bowness threw his players under the bus by saying they lacked passion and weren't willing to put in the effort to win?

That wasn't that long ago…

Bowness obviously refused to reveal the identities of the two players. And honestly… it's probably better that way for now.

Clearly, we have to wonder who Bowness was referring to.

Is he referring to Kirill Marchenko, given that the Russian's name has been at the center of a slew of rumors since early summer after he told the Jackets he didn't want to sign a long-term contract with the club?

Let's hope for the Habs that the answer is no. Actually…

Let's hope for Marchenko's sake that the answer is no, because it won't help him find a new team. Word gets around in the NHL: when a guy makes headlines for the wrong reasons, other teams know about it… very well.

To be continued, I suppose…


In a nutshell

– Hehe.

– I love that attitude.

– For those interested.

– Reminder: We're giving away tickets for the CF Montréal game this Saturday at Stade Saputo!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!