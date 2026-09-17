Arber Xhekaj: “Maybe I can become a good forward”

Marc-Olivier Cook
Arber Xhekaj: “Maybe I can become a good forward”
Credit: Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arber Xhekaj must be confused.

Other than that, he's solid. 

The guy has been playing defense for years and years. He's made his mark in the NHL as a defenseman who can drop the gloves and play physically on the ice. But…

But now, at 25, people are wondering if he can switch to forward. The Habs' defensive corps is overflowing (especially on the left side), and Xhekaj will have to work really, really hard to earn a spot on the team's blue line heading into the season opener.

And that's why the idea of seeing him play on offense (as was the case in one game last season) is gaining traction. But what does the player himself think?

It's simple: Arber said he'd discussed the matter with Martin St-Louis and that they're not afraid to give it a try. And that's when the Sheriff followed up by saying this:

“Who knows? Maybe I can become a good forward!” – Arber Xhekaj

The older of the two Xhekaj brothers practiced as a defenseman this morning. He paired up with Jayden Struble in Group A at training camp and looked pretty good on the ice at the CN Complex in Brossard.

That said, it's still too early in camp to draw any conclusions… and seeing Arber say that openly today, I get the impression we might see him get some reps as a forward in the coming days.

That's what training camp is for, after all: it's the perfect time to try out certain things because during the season, it's not always ideal. 

But I still put myself in his shoes and think to myself that his mind must be in a million places at once.

And it must be hard to perform with that kind of mindset… 


In a Nutshell

– Things are heating up.

– Oh yeah?

– I can't wait to see him in action.

– Enjoy the read.

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