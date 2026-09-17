Arber Xhekaj: “Maybe I can become a good forward”

Arber Xhekaj must be confused.

Other than that, he's solid.

The guy has been playing defense for years and years. He's made his mark in the NHL as a defenseman who can drop the gloves and play physically on the ice. But…

But now, at 25, people are wondering if he can switch to forward. The Habs' defensive corps is overflowing (especially on the left side), and Xhekaj will have to work really, really hard to earn a spot on the team's blue line heading into the season opener.

And that's why the idea of seeing him play on offense (as was the case in one game last season) is gaining traction. But what does the player himself think?

It's simple: Arber said he'd discussed the matter with Martin St-Louis and that they're not afraid to give it a try. And that's when the Sheriff followed up by saying this:

“Who knows? Maybe I can become a good forward!” – Arber Xhekaj

Arber Xhekaj on potentially playing as a winger for the Habs: “(Marty and I) had some chats about it. I knew at the end of the year and the end of the summer. Like he said, we're not scared to try it. I don't know. Who knows, maybe I could be a good forward somewhere down the line.” pic.twitter.com/SxeLnWFcJK — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 17, 2026

The older of the two Xhekaj brothers practiced as a defenseman this morning. He paired up with Jayden Struble in Group A at training camp and looked pretty good on the ice at the CN Complex in Brossard.

That said, it's still too early in camp to draw any conclusions… and seeing Arber say that openly today, I get the impression we might see him get some reps as a forward in the coming days.

That's what training camp is for, after all: it's the perfect time to try out certain things because during the season, it's not always ideal.

But I still put myself in his shoes and think to myself that his mind must be in a million places at once.

And it must be hard to perform with that kind of mindset…

In a Nutshell

– Things are heating up.

The Habs at training camp today. pic.twitter.com/iWB7hYBdat — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 17, 2026

– Oh yeah?

Gilbert guarantees us a Bills win tonight! pic.twitter.com/QciOdShETJ — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 17, 2026

– I can't wait to see him in action.

“I feel comfortable and confident.” Zayne Parekh talks about the start of training camp and his outlook for the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/iWRqvC3kf6 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 17, 2026

– Enjoy the read.