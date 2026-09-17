Suzuki’s French, Reinbacher’s Role, and Gossip About the Canadiens’ Players

I was at Saputo Stadium yesterday with a good friend, the guys from HFTV, and Nilton Jorge. It wasn't Montreal's best game, but in sports, dominance doesn't count. You have to score more than your opponent to win.

Yesterday, CF Montréal capitalized on nearly all of its scoring chances, while the Whitecaps were stymied by a Sebastian Breza at the top of his game.

CF Montréal will play in the Canadian Championship final on October 21 at Stade Saputo… against FC Supra Forge FC. The club will have to avenge its last two eliminations at the hands of that same Forge team. They have no choice!

In the second half, Ced from HFTV made me realize something: Nick Suzuki had promised to learn French in September 2022, when he was named captain. Four years later, can we say he kept his promise?

He never addresses the media or TV viewers watching the Tim Hortons fan ads in the language of Molière. In fact, he did it once, 11 months ago, when he gave a brief 68-second interview in French to Félix Séguin.

We can all agree that he had already read Félix Séguin's four questions and rehearsed his brief answers.

Honestly, I expect more. After all, we're talking about the captain of the Montreal Canadiens for the past four years, who took French classes for most of his school career.

Bob Gainey learned French when he was named captain of the Habs.

Soccer players are used to learning the language spoken primarily by their team's fans.

I'm asking that Nick Suzuki be able to speak a little French with us by 2026–27. I don't think I'm asking too much.

By the way, does Chantal Machabée still organize French language classes for the players?

Will David Reinbacher start the season in the NHL?

Francis Bouillon raved about him all summer.

He's a fifth-round pick overall.

He was with the regulars during the last informal summer practices in Brossard.

He was also with the regulars at the Canadiens Children's Foundation golf tournament.

In short, there are several signs suggesting that David Reinbacher will start the 2026–27 season with the big club, rather than in Laval. Especially given Kaiden Guhle's injury and the fact that there are only two right-handed defensemen on the Montreal roster…

Yesterday, Craig Button told Tony Marinaro that he believed Reinbacher would make the team once training camp is over. If he can stay healthy, Reinbacher could very well help the Habs, according to Button. He has several quality attributes; he just needs to find his identity and stick to it.

As the days go by, I'm increasingly siding with those who believe that the Austrian defenseman, if he has a strong training camp, could surprise everyone and start the season with the Habs. We'll find out in ten days…

Gossip about the Canadiens players

Yesterday afternoon, I admitted to you that I found it funny—and flattering—to see RDS create a new set for L'Antichambre… identical to what several great podcasts have had for a few years now.

This morning, it was the headline of an article on the 98.5 FM website that made me smile: Gossip About the Canadiens' Players | Phillip Danault Will Have Chickens and Alexandre Carrier Is a Chess Fan

Canadiens Player Gossip | Phillip Danault Is Going to Have Chickens and Alexandre Carrier Is a Chess Fan https://t.co/xOuccYcdC4 — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) September 17, 2026

I know… I understand that 98.5 FM is talking about gossip shared by the players themselves, not by people who ran into Jakub Dobes in Montreal bars this summer, but it still shows that the word “gossip” is more accepted and less taboo than before in the sports media world.

The new generation is gaining more and more ground and understands the game being played in 2026.

This isn't 1987 anymore!

In a Nutshell

– News about Chris Kreider.

What a missed opportunity by Chris Kreider! Still, the Canadiens' new forward made a very good first impression today. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Kreider #NHL pic.twitter.com/ION58BDq77 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 17, 2026

Footage of Kreider, Suzuki, and Caufield together. My first impression, off the cuff? The guys lack chemistry. They're having a hard time finding each other on the ice. But: that's NORMAL. First day of camp. It's time to try new things! @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/5ag4inXoSH — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 17, 2026

– Kaiden Guhle is in Brossard, but not on the ice.

Kaiden Guhle watches from the sidelines. The defenseman underwent minor surgery (adductor muscle) and is expected to return in 4–5 weeks. #Habs pic.twitter.com/0KsO0vSX5y — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) September 17, 2026

– Good point.

According to an official post on the Canadiens' website, the A team will be in action Monday at the Vidéotron Coliseum. So, Suzuki, Caufield, Slakovsky, Kreider, Dobes, etc., but possibly not the two local regional products, Bolduc and Montembeault. pic.twitter.com/dcunnjHM6D — Matthew Vachon (@MatthewVachon_) September 17, 2026

– Connor Hellebuyck continues to be the talk of the town.