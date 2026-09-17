Chris Kreider on the first line: a big clue in today’s practice

The fashion column is back.

This morning, at the Canadiens' practice, we're once again keeping an eye on the jersey colors of certain players. Why? Because it says a lot about potential lines.

This is the first official practice of camp, and since the camp will be short, we'll have to take today's lineups seriously.

According to our colleague Marc-Olivier Cook reporting live from Brossard, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki were in red, while Juraj Slafkovsky was in white.

This suggests they might not start the season together.

In fact, Chris Kreider was in red. Will colleague Maxime Truman's prediction (Kreider on the first line) come true right from the start of the season?

Meanwhile, Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen were in white, just like Slaf.

Kreider, Suzuki, and Caufield in red. Slaf, Demidov, and Kapanen were in white. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/RHlZccHGKQ — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 17, 2026

The trio of Slaf, Demidov, and Kapanen paid off last year. Will St. Louis stick with this lineup moving forward? Possibly, yes.

Details to follow…