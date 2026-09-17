Connor Hellebuyck: His comments from three years ago have aged very poorly

It's amazing how much Conor Hellebuyck's tune has changed in just a few years.

It's normal for a guy signing a long-term contract to say different things when he's signing than when he's asking to be traded to another team.

But still.

In 2023, when he signed a seven-year deal, Hellebuyck thanked the Jets for believing in him. He added that saying goodbye to that would have been hard for him.

He had said he was ready to be a Jets player for life and to bring the Cup back to Manitoba.

With Connor Hellebuyck officially not reporting to Jets training camp, let's revisit what he said after signing his 7-year extension in 2023 pic.twitter.com/v3puR9cLmr — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) September 17, 2026

Of course, we can safely assume that the American goaltender's words—which were dug up by Gino Hard on Twitter—were spoken by a guy who saw life differently back then.

But we can still see that things have changed quite a bit in three years.

The fact that the Jets aren't as dominant as they used to be, along with the “USA factor,” means the situation is nothing like it was in 2023.

Still, it's a drastic change.

Of course, the whole thing has been put on hold because, last night, the Winnipeg Jets officially announced that they had suspended the goaltender, who refused to show up for his team's training camp.

He's still waiting for a trade. And if he doesn't report to his team once the season starts, it will affect his paycheck.

Regarding Hellebuyck: Paychecks start being issued to players during the season. The Jets' suspension has no financial impact on Hellebuyck—at least not until the season begins. @TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) September 17, 2026

Keep in mind that there's a good chance Hellebuyck will be traded (to a U.S. team) before the start of the regular season. We'll have to wait and see if that actually happens, though.

Stay tuned in the coming days.

In a Nutshell

– Listen to this.

Leo Carlsson's agent Matt Keator walks us through his client's historic offer sheet process this summer! #Ducks #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/mgGZJNAvSw — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) September 17, 2026

– Must-read.

– Yes.