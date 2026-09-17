Gleb Pugachyov gained 33 pounds (and hasn’t lost any weight since)

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Gleb Pugachyov gained 33 pounds (and hasn’t lost any weight since)
Credit: Capture d'écran | Twitter

Gleb Pugachyov has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons over the past few weeks.

The Canadiens prospect, who hasn't made a splash since the start of his Russian team's training camp, has come under criticism for appearing disinterested and not in good enough shape on the ice.

This has been the case both at camp and during the season.

In his first (and only) regular-season game this season in Russian junior hockey, he was criticized for the way he played and also ended up getting injured during the game.

In fact, on that note, he's back with his KHL club… but to be monitored following the concussion he suffered in his first game of the season.

All this to say that when he returns to the game—whenever that may be and at whatever level—he'll need to be able to keep up with the pace of play and make a difference.

He'll also have to look interested.

One might wonder what caused an 18-year-old, who is a first-round NHL draft pick, to look out of breath in junior hockey.

And after reading an article by Daria Tuboltseva (RG Media) on the subject, one can't help but wonder if the 33 pounds he's put on over the past year are slowing him down.

He now weighs 220 pounds. Last year, he weighed 187.

He doesn't want to use that as an excuse, but we can all agree that the 6'3” player needs to get used to his new frame, which means his muscles might be slowing him down.

Obviously, seeing a young player gain that many pounds in such a short time isn't always a good thing. Speed is also important in modern hockey.

We'll see if his strategy ultimately pays off.


In a Nutshell

– An interesting race.

– Stay tuned.

– Yes.

– Great addition.

– Will the Habs make a move?

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