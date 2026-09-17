Four major trades (including Kirill Marchenko) to watch for over the next two weeks

Right now, there are several hot topics in the NHL.

The two biggest names to watch are undoubtedly Dylan Larkin and Connor Hellebuyck. Both players, who have requested trades, are still in Detroit and Winnipeg.

Yesterday, the Red Wings announced an injury (which no one believes) involving Larkin. As for the Jets, they've suspended their goaltender, who failed to report to training camp.

But behind these situations, there are others that aren't generating as much buzz but remain problematic. Nikita Nikishin, who hasn't signed a contract with Carolina, isn't at his team's training camp. He, too, is hoping for a trade.

And what about Kirill Marchenko, whom everyone in Montreal knows?

This morning on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie discussed these four players, who are drawing attention because of their desire for a change of scenery.

And the reporter said this:

“There are several situations up in the air right now. And I'm convinced that for all the names we just mentioned, you can expect resolutions to be reached by the start of the regular season.” – Renaud Lavoie

The next two weeks will therefore be crucial for these players, according to Lavoie. After all, now more than ever, the pressure is on the teams to try to make a move.

Marchenko isn't absent from his team's camp like the other three, and he's said he's going to give it his all for the Blue Jackets. But when you look at what his coach thinks of him…

Right now, the Russian is a distraction in Columbus. But is it enough to make Don Waddell—who's in charge of the situation—adjust his asking price to let him go?

And was his agent's message on Tuesday night related to him?

In a nutshell

– Enjoy the show.

– Ark.

– Who doesn't have a visor yet?

Following Ryan Reaves' retirement, there are just THREE players left in the NHL who don't wear a visor Ryan O'Reilly

Zach Bogosian Jamie Benn pic.twitter.com/064OnMiqkH — BarDown (@BarDown) September 17, 2026

– Oh, really?