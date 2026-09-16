It's starting to feel like hockey season in Montreal. The Habs will play their first preseason games on Saturday against the Maple Leafs, and we'll get our first look at Martin St-Louis' lineups.

With the addition of Chris Kreider, the Canadiens are well-positioned to make the playoffs once again, despite the strong competition expected in the division.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com, however, has even bigger plans for the Sainte-Flanelle.

It's time for the age-old question that everyone asks before a new season begins — who will lift the #StanleyCup come season's end?! Read more from @drosennhl on his ranking of who could be this year's champion https://t.co/4NoIC0W1GW pic.twitter.com/a3BkHWg80l — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) September 16, 2026

According to him, the Canadiens are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. Yes, yes, you heard that right. He claims the team has all the right ingredients to pull it off, especially thanks to the experience they gained during the last playoffs.

With Selke Trophy winner Nick Suzuki, 50-goal scorer Cole Caufield, Norris-caliber defenseman Lane Hutson, and other promising young players like Jakub Dobes and Ivan Demidov, Rosen believes the Habs are on the fast track.

Let's just say I disagree.

I may be a pessimist, but I don't think the Habs will finish in the top two spots in their division. The Panthers and the Lightning should occupy those positions.

Furthermore, beating those teams in the playoffs will be extremely difficult. And if the Canadiens' path goes through the Metropolitan Division, it won't be any easier.

They're still missing that elusive second-line center who's taking his time to arrive. One might think a player like Michael Hage could come in to help the Habs after his college season, but I don't think he's ready to take on that role just yet.

Furthermore, on defense, if David Reinbacher doesn't establish himself as a key part of the core, the team will need to consider other long-term solutions. After all, that defense crumbled last spring.

I don't think the Habs are far from being Stanley Cup contenders, but they're still missing a few key pieces to get there.