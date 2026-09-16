Canadiens: The perfect summer would have been to land Nico Hischier, says Pierre LeBrun

The Canadiens' summer hadn't been anything to write home about… until last week.

In just a few days, they signed Zachary Bolduc, Chris Kreider, and Arber Xhekaj; training camp kicked off today; and on Monday, the first real media appearance took place at the golf tournament.

Bring on the season (soon)!

The summer wasn't perfect, but it ended on a high note.

It would have been perfect if Nico Hischier had been acquired, according to Pierre LeBrun, who was a guest on iHeart Radio.

Listen: LeBrun: The PERFECT off-season for the Habs would've been getting Nico Hischier https://t.co/uqkBSw0c9E — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) September 16, 2026

Nico Hischier ultimately signed a five-year contract worth $11.7 million per year.

That would have fit perfectly into the team's payroll and would have made him an ideal second-line center. But the player selected first overall in the 2017 draft would have been expensive, and New Jersey—led by its new GM, Sunny Mehta—wouldn't have traded its captain to the Habs.

Last year, he tallied 66 points, including 28 goals. He's never averaged a point per game, but he's a responsible player who plays hard over the entire 200 feet. He would have been perfect for the Habs.

Anyway.

Dylan Larkin is a similar player, with possibly a better offensive touch. The problem (aside from his “injury”) is that he doesn't seem to want to play in Canada.

He's currently the most sought-after top-6 center on the market. It remains to be seen whether the American would want to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Kreider and come play in Montreal.

In a nutshell

– Cool.

Refreshing content awaits you this season ⁰⁰Cool new content coming your way from media day⁰⁰#GoHabsGo | @YETICoolers pic.twitter.com/FwYRsaDIGb — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 16, 2026

– Chris Lee is retiring.

Referee Chris Lee has retired from the NHL. https://t.co/CEvWyFda7A — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 16, 2026

– Big win.

That's a Blue Jays win pic.twitter.com/vRNEpyCGie — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 16, 2026

– Indeed.

Listen: McGuire: Owen Beck is in a tough situation https://t.co/lcjuLZbexY — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) September 16, 2026

– Really?