Nikita Kucherov thinks the game has become “silly” in the NHL

Ah, Nikita Kucherov…

The guy isn't one to mince words, and fans know that all too well. No need to remind you of Kuch's comments following the Lightning's Stanley Cup Finals victory over the Canadiens five years ago!

Why am I talking about him today, you might ask? It's simple: Kuch has been up to his old tricks again…

The Lightning's star player was asked how the game has changed over the years. To which he replied that the game is faster… but also dumber.

Classic Kucherov:

When asked how the game has changed over the years, Nikita Kucherov gives an answer only he can… “The game is faster….but very dumb. Low IQ.” When I followed up by asking, “In what way?” He says, “the hockey way.” Classic Kuch. #GoBolts #NHL pic.twitter.com/CmOUCisfpr — Jay Recher (@jayRecher) September 16, 2026

Reminder: Nikita Kucherov has one of the sharpest minds in the NHL. He has a truly impressive hockey IQ, which is why he's one of the league's best players as well.

That said, I'm wondering something: has he become too smart for today's game? Or is he actually right when he says that?

Anyway…

It must be funny for a coach to hear that, actually.

Coaches are racking their brains to come up with new strategies and systems that work… and on the other hand, you've got a guy like Nikita Kucherov who can read everything that's happening on the ice—and who even thinks the game has gotten stupid.

It's kind of ironic, in a way!

In a nutshell

– Well done.

Already Joe David's second goal with Atletico! https://t.co/czwAUjMKRl — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) September 16, 2026

– Way to go!

– Well.