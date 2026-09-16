Surprise: Dylan Larkin is “injured” and won’t be at the Wings’ training camp opener

Want to hear a good one?

Shawn Horcoff, the Red Wings' interim general manager, made a big announcement just a few minutes ago.

He told reporters at his press conference that Dylan Larkin would miss the start of training camp… because he's “injured.” Strange timing, isn't it?

Honestly, it really seems like the Red Wings are trying to take us for fools.

There's a world where Larkin is actually injured… but I'm having a hard time believing it given everything that's happened this summer. And if the Wings thought this would help matters or create fewer distractions, well… it backfired.

Horcoff said Dylan Larkin sustained an upper-body injury during training and will not be skating when camp begins — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) September 16, 2026

Now, it'll be interesting to see how this story unfolds.

Will we see Larkin skating with his teammates before the end of training camp in Detroit? Or will he be traded before the start of the season, which is less than two weeks away?

One thing is certain: this whole saga is taking on truly out-of-proportion dimensions.

And the Red Wings' reputation is taking a hit, too. The team doesn't have an official GM lined up for the season, things seem to be going completely haywire within the organization, and the team's former captain wants out…

There have been better days for the Wings.

In a Nutshell

– A heavy loss on Long Island.

An update on #Isles forward Mat Barzal ahead of training camp. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 16, 2026

– Another one.

– Worth noting.