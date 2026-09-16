Chris Kreider: My prediction for his production next season

What are your expectations for Chris Kreider?

It's a little hard to wrap your head around because we don't know how he'll perform with his new team.

But ultimately, knowing that he's likely to be in a situation where he'll have the tools to help the team on the ice, we can imagine that he might have a good season. But what would a “good season” look like?

We can't expect him to score 50 goals, nor can we expect him to become the team's offensive savior.

But what would be respectable, in my view: about 20 goals (including a few on the power play) and about 20 assists. If he can put up between 40 and 50 points, I'll be (truly) satisfied.

My (official) prediction looks like this: 24 goals and 19 assists, for a total of 43 points.

That's different from Tony Marinaro, who has a (bold) prediction of 40 goals for Kreider.

And it's also different from Denis Gauthier, who's pretty convinced that Kreider can score 30 next season…

But even if the Kreider experiment doesn't work out, it won't necessarily be the end of the world.

The Habs gave him a one-season contract at a more than respectable salary: signing the veteran poses little (if any) risk to the Habs' organization, which is why this is considered a great deal for the club.

And if Kreider can prove he can help the team beyond this season, we'll see in due time whether offering him a new contract makes sense.

But even so, we know he'll be in good hands and will have what he needs around him to help the team in his own way.

Quick Thoughts

– I love it.

Ryan Reaves has announced his retirement from the NHL after 962 games on Instagram. He penned a pretty perfect ending to the statement explaining his decision: “You can rest easy knowing the corners are a little safer today. Mic drop, gloves drop. Reavo out.” pic.twitter.com/dRslxZO0MJ — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 16, 2026

– Yeah!

The past two days were PACKED with new contracts pic.twitter.com/ZdhqrYSN5I — BarDown (@BarDown) September 16, 2026

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