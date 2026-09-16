Connor Hellebuyck has been suspended by the Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck's story is a long one, and it doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon.

We saw a new chapter unfold on Wednesday night.

The Jets' goaltender was suspended by the team after failing to report to training camp on time. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will address the media on Thursday to comment on the situation.

The Winnipeg Jets announced today that they have suspended goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for failing to report to training camp. General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will address the media at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 17, at Hockey for All Center. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) September 17, 2026

This scenario comes as no surprise given the goaltender's recent statements, in which he publicly requested a trade from Winnipeg.

It has also recently come to light that the offers received for his services did not meet the Jets' expectations.

As reported by Nicolas Cloutier of TVA Sports, however, there is no immediate financial impact at this time, since paychecks are issued during the regular season.

Regarding Hellebuyck: Paychecks begin to be issued to players during the season. The Jets' suspension has no financial impact on Hellebuyck—at least not until the season begins. @TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) September 17, 2026

If his suspension were to be extended, however, the situation would change.

Hellebuyck finds himself in a situation similar to that of Dylan Larkin of the Red Wings. Both players want to change teams, but in the case of the Detroit captain, he decided to report to training camp. Surprise: the organization then announced that he was suffering from a lower-body injury.

This raises the question of what's best in such a scenario: showing up with an “injury” or simply not showing up at all?

Personally, I think a player shouldn't make excuses and should own up to his decision not to show up, just as Hellebuyck did.

It's simpler for everyone and it clears things up.

I really get the feeling that once Larkin gets traded, he'll be miraculously healed.

In a Nutshell

– Things are about to get interesting.

– It starts tomorrow.

Predictions | What line combinations for the Habs' training camp? https://t.co/2RDPOr4wmR — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) September 17, 2026

– Habs fans won't be bored.

Referee Chris Lee has retired from the NHL. https://t.co/CEvWyFda7A — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 16, 2026

– New podcast.