Chris Kreider: The NHL’s top player at scoring deflection goals since 2012

Chris Kreider has several great qualities in his game.

One of them?

His ability to redirect shots in front of the net. We saw him working on his deflections this morning at practice, and we saw just how good he is at that.

First practice, and the newcomer is already bringing a new technique to the table #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/M7npmGSYU1 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 17, 2026

But Kreider isn't just good at this—he excels.

Since the 2012–2013 season, he's been the NHL player with the most goals scored off deflections, with a total of 100. The player closest behind him (Joe Pavelski) is 33 goals behind Kreider… which shows just how significant the gap is.

He's truly dominant in this aspect of the game.

Chris Kreider leads the NHL in tipped goals since he entered the League in 2012–13 with 100—33 more than the next closest player. He also leads over the past three seasons with 25—https://t.co/tAwB52Ba6u — Chris Meaney (@chrismeaney) September 17, 2026

Since the veteran's signing, it's been said that his addition to the lineup will help balance the Canadiens' offense.

But it's also been noted that his arrival could allow the Habs to field two excellent power-play units. And that's where Kreider's specialty could really pay off in the end.

But what's even better is knowing that he'll be able to pass on his tips and advice to the younger players on the Canadiens.

And that's another reason his addition is so valuable: Kreider brings experience on multiple levels—something the Habs really needed.

Quick Take

– Yeah.

A big contract for Ryan Leonard and the Washington Capitals! @mndamico pic.twitter.com/7hqg7v0vLT — Arsenal Sports (@Commissionathl) September 17, 2026

– Well done.

Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky is extending his tenure with the Sharks for several more seasons! pic.twitter.com/vxuyWEP6Sm — RDS (@RDSca) September 17, 2026

– We've always heard he was a good teammate. Here's proof.