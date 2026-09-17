A Three-Way: Here’s What the CH’s Three Goaltenders Think About It

In recent weeks, Kent Hughes has really gotten down to business.

He's shored up his top six and taken charge of the team's two remaining unsigned players. Now that training camp has begun, it'll be interesting to see the organization's last major issue: the three-way competition.

We know the Habs aren't expected to start the season with three goalies, but you never know. In any case, there's no bad blood between the three netminders, who are very good friends. Check out what they had to say about the situation:

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The three are such good friends that, on Thursdays, they do Pilates together. That's what Monty said. He doesn't know if the “three-way” is on the other two's minds, but the Quebec native said they're very close and that they trained together this summer.

Great team chemistry.

As for Jacob Fowler, he considers Jakub Dobes and Montembeault to be like two older brothers. The American confirms that they're both role models for him and that, contrary to what the public might think, there's no animosity between the three of them.

Finally, Dobes considers the other two his best friends, and no matter what happens, they'll continue to support one another.

Several scenarios are on the table for Martin St-Louis and the coaching staff if the trio is indeed out of the picture at the start of the season. First, Jacob Fowler is sent back to the minors. Keep in mind that he doesn't need to clear waivers, and this may be the best scenario for his development.

The second scenario is that Monty is traded or placed on waivers. At the same time, the team would free up $3.15 million in payroll space if the organization doesn't retain his salary.

As for Dobes, he'll start the season as a starter, barring an injury. I'm knocking on wood.

In a nutshell

– That's good news.

Despite his disappointing end to the season, Oliver Kapanen received a vote of confidence from Martin St-Louis and the Habs' management on the first day of camp. The article by @JFChaumontLNH https://t.co/XzWuM4FFOa pic.twitter.com/2jKrQnj1TZ — NHL (@LNH_FR) September 17, 2026

– Home run for the former Blue Jays player.

Daulton Varsho puts the Astros ahead with his 12th home run of the season pic.twitter.com/EHXzKOpyEU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 17, 2026

– One to watch.