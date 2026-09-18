“You’ll see this weekend”: David Reinbacher sends a clear message

How is David Reinbacher feeling right now, with training camp opening for the Montreal Canadiens?

Good. Very good, in fact, if his most recent comments are any indication.

Let's just say the defenseman sent a pretty clear message ahead of his game tomorrow…

Reinbacher, who will travel to Toronto with the rest of Group B, mentioned after practice that he feels ready to prove himself.

The Habs have often protected him in recent years, and now, clearly, Reinbacher wants the spotlight on him. He was asked why he feels he's ready for the NHL… and he said this:

“You'll see this weekend.” – David Reinbacher

I like that.

What makes you feel like you're ready?

David Reinbacher: “You'll see this weekend.” — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) September 18, 2026

I like that because it shows he's confident right now.

He's had some tough years recently because he's had to sit out time due to (several) injuries; he's never really been able to prove himself fully… and he wants to use training camp to send a message to the Canadiens' management.

That's the right mindset to have.

That said… when a player makes comments like that, the results have to follow, too.

Reinbacher CANNOT afford to have a bad game tomorrow. He needs to come into the game hungry and show us that he is… especially since there seems to be a spot for him in the lineup if he can play his role well.

But he's just put a lot of pressure on himself… and it'll be interesting to see how he responds against the Leafs.

I'm really, really looking forward to seeing how this plays out.

Quick Thoughts

– Yeah!

– Ping!

Matthew Schaefer with a BARDOWN snipe in training camp : @stefen_rosner pic.twitter.com/E8XHPMyGSk — BarDown (@BarDown) September 18, 2026

– Nice goal!

– Caleb Malhotra says he'll help the Canucks win. [RG Media]