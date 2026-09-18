VIDEO: Kirill Marchenko doesn’t give a damn and mocks the Blue Jackets’ reporters

Oh my!

That's what came out of my mouth when I saw what happened to Kirill Marchenko earlier today.

And I'm sure I won't be the only one to have that reaction.

Basically, the Blue Jackets player seemed to not give a damn about the reporters during his press conference. He started off by saying he didn't know how to speak English anymore and that he could only talk about hockey.

The reporters there then asked him: Where would you like to play? And that's when Marchenko said… this:

“On the ice.” – Kirill Marchenko

Obviously, you'll understand that he didn't want to talk about his future in Columbus because we know he wants to leave the organization. But I wonder if these comments will resonate throughout the NHL—and especially in Montreal…

What bothers me is the way he answers questions.

We know you don't want to be there. Everyone knows it. But your team hasn't traded you yet. And for a guy who claimed he was still fully committed and wanted to give it his all for the team, we can all agree this is off to a bad start…

We'll have to keep an eye on the situation over the next few days because things could snowball pretty quickly. That's what often happens, at least when guys go public saying nonsense like that.

It seems to me he could have handled things differently, actually. And it looks like this is a red flag that could become dangerous for a team looking to acquire him…

In a nutshell

– Hello, captain!

Captain Nick Suzuki at Habs training camp pic.twitter.com/aEEhek8Yf6 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 18, 2026

– Oh.

Jack McInerney met with the media this afternoon. He told me he stopped playing in 2020 because of COVID-19. He had just had his third child, and his oldest was starting school. His family probably wouldn't have followed him wherever he signed, and… pic.twitter.com/sXUyeT0dzU — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 18, 2026

– Wow!

What a way to score his first KHL career goal! Congrats to 20-year-old Artyom Kuzin! pic.twitter.com/uJgt1SxSei — KHL (@khl_eng) September 18, 2026

– Stay tuned.