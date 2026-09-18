Jacob Fowler has grown up this summer (and that’s great news)

Jacob Fowler is, in the eyes of many, the NHL's top prospect in goal. All summer long, he has topped many experts' rankings.

Seeing him hold his own at age 21 in the Bettman league last year helped cement that status.

That said, one concern kept coming up: many people wondered if Fowler was too short. At 6 feet 1 inch, he's no little guy… but he is short by today's league standards for goalies.

And that's why it's great news to see that the goaltender gained an inch over the summer. He now stands at 6 feet 2 inches.

Arpon Basu (The Athletic) discussed this in an article.

Sights, sounds, and thoughts from Day 1 of the Canadiens' training camp: https://t.co/6O5i54MweQ — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) September 17, 2026

Obviously, it's not a huge difference. But in reality, it certainly can't hurt a guy whose main weakness was his physical stature. He's now a little closer to the league average for goalies.

It's worth noting, however, that in addition to gaining an inch, Fowler has mainly lost weight. He shed nearly 10 pounds (going from 223 pounds to 214) this summer, having been monitored by the Canadiens' nutritionists throughout the summer.

The kid has clearly worked hard, and it's paying off.

We know his technique and mental toughness are pretty much flawless, and he proved last year that he's capable of performing in the NHL. And now that he's a year older, has grown an inch, and has lost about ten pounds, he's well-positioned to continue his progress in 2026–27.

We'll see if he can win the starting job at training camp in his battle against another player who's had a big summer: Samuel Montembeault.

In a nutshell

– That would be something.

Frank Seravalli: Regarding Connor Hellebuyck's trade request: I think the Panthers are going to continue to monitor the situation—we've said a million times—how on Earth is Bill Zito going to make this happen, and then he somehow does it anyway – Jason Gregor Show (9/17) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 18, 2026

– Indeed.

Listen: Ward: Kapanen fell off toward the end of the season https://t.co/FXMk3G1uuf — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) September 18, 2026

– For those interested.