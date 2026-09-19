Réjean Tremblay agrees that the CH will win the Cup in 2027

A few days ago, Dan Rosen of NHL.com made a bold prediction: the Canadiens will win the Stanley Cup in 2027.

This prediction might not be as bold as one might think, since Réjean Tremblay—who, by his own account, isn't a fan but rather a professional—believes the same thing.

That's what he stated in his morning column for BPM Sports.

DAN ROSEN AND THE CANADIENS: FAVORITES TO WIN THE STANLEY CUP! Read Rej's SATURDAY column HERE: https://t.co/WHbOcKgnEP pic.twitter.com/qAKqxp03KS — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 19, 2026

It's worth noting that Rosen is no rookie either. He lives and breathes hockey, and Réjean listened to his analysis and agrees that Jakub Dobes is this team's number-one goalie, among other things.

To be one of the youngest teams in the NHL and already a favorite to win the Stanley Cup—that's quite an accomplishment. Especially since most agree that the team hasn't even reached its full potential yet.

But with a head coach like Martin St-Louis, a top-line center who scored 100 points and won the Selke Trophy, a 50-goal scorer, two power forwards, and a magician with the puck in the top-6, that helps.

And in the bottom nine, there's plenty of depth. Alex Newhook, who stepped up in the playoffs; Zachary Bolduc, a natural goal-scorer; Josh Anderson, a leader and a guy who steps up in the playoffs…

On the blue line, Lane Hutson, one of the league's best at his position; Noah Dobson, a well-rounded defenseman; and Mike Matheson, who has his flaws but plays solid hockey for the Habs. Not to mention Alexandre Carrier, David Reinbacher, and Kaiden Guhle—all defensively strong players.

Dobes is the number one goaltender, and if he has a rough stretch, Jacob Fowler or Samuel Montembeault can step in.

There's only one notable gap: the center on the second line. Right now, that's Oliver Kapanen's spot. But everyone knows he's just holding the position warm for Michael Hage or a future acquisition by Kent Hughes.

In a Nutshell

– Well done.

Let's get started with Day 3 of training camp! As soon as they hit the ice, Chris Kreider is working on deflection shots in front of the net with Oliver Kapanen and Lane Hutson. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Kreider #Hutson #Kapanen pic.twitter.com/UnNcStU2RO — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 19, 2026

– Interesting.

Jacob Fowler is working on his footwork this morning under the watchful eye of Jakub Dobes. It looks like it's a close race between him and Samuel Montembeault, as both goalies have been very solid so far in the early stages of camp.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Fowler #NHL pic.twitter.com/2GO933l4Gh — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 19, 2026

– The picture is becoming clearer.