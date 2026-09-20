Canadiens: A Weak Lineup Is Expected in Trois-Rivières

The NHL has introduced a new preseason rule that's a game-changer for NHL regulars. Players who have played at least 100 career games will be limited to a maximum of two preseason games.

This complicates things a bit for the Canadiens, since even though they have a very young roster, only Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes have not played that many career games as regulars. Jacob Fowler could also be included on this very short list.

Here is the complete list of players who played yesterday and will be limited to just one more preseason game:

Cole Caufield

Nick Suzuki

Chris Kreider

Juraj Slafkovsky

Oliver Kapanen

Lane Hutson

Alexandere Carrier

Jayden Struble

Arber Xhekaj

Samuel Montembeault

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mike Matheson

Noah Dobson

Alex Newhook

Jake Evans

Zachary Bolduc

Kirby Dach

Alexandre Texier

Phillip Danault

Josh Anderson

The roster therefore includes 18 skaters and two goalies.

Of those players, only Kahkonen is certain to join the Laval Rocket.

All these players will be able to play only one more preseason game, and the question is whether it will be tomorrow in Trois-Rivières against the Sens, or on Saturday during the doubleheader.

Logically, it would be Saturday, at the end of the preseason schedule. Generally, we see more “finalized” line combinations before the start of the regular season. Plus, on Saturday, the Habs will have two teams to field.

So, tomorrow night in Trois-Rivières, expect a subpar lineup.

It's likely to be more of a preseason game for the Rocket than anything else.

On the other hand, I'd really like to see guys like David Reinbacher, Adam Engstrom, Owen Beck, and Florian Xhekaj tomorrow and Saturday to give them as many opportunities to play as possible. We know they haven't played at least 100 career games in the NHL, and they're the young players who could really shake things up.

Yesterday, we saw Reinbacher have a very good game, particularly in neutralizing Gavin McKenna on that play.

Gavin McKenna gets on the scoresheet on his third preseason shift… a two-minute hooking penalty pic.twitter.com/WRf5pwevWB — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 19, 2026

As for the two goalies (Dobes and Fowler), they should get plenty of playing time for the rest of the schedule, given that Montembeault and Kahkonen have only one more preseason game left to play.

Finally, as for Demidov, I'd be surprised if he plays two more games. His spot is secure, and it would simply be a risk for him to get injured in a game tomorrow with several AHL players in uniform.

Let's see what the Habs' plans are for the remaining three preseason games.

In a Nutshell

– Fowler is indeed impressing.

Unlike Dobes, Jacob Fowler has had a very good camp so far. He's been very solid and even spectacular at times, like in this clip where he steals the puck from Ivan Demidov with a sensational save. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Fowler #NHL pic.twitter.com/31mrvbxn5I — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 20, 2026

– He'll need to get his act together quickly.

Jakub Dobes hasn't had the best start to training camp so far. He's been giving up goals frequently and seems to lack agility in his movements, especially today. Marco Marciano has been regularly checking in with him during practice. … pic.twitter.com/eazCxi9vj3 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 20, 2026

– Interesting.

The San Jose Sharks are now the ONLY NHL team without jersey ads, according to @icethetics Dallas recently joined the list of teams with jersey sponsors, adding Acrisure patches to its home jerseys. pic.twitter.com/Srr5lolBwA — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) September 20, 2026

– That's still concerning.