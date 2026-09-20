Jayden Struble Could Already Be Slipping in the Habs’ pecking order

Kaiden Guhle's injury should have made things easier for Jayden Struble heading into the start of the season.

However, after his first preseason game, his spot on the roster is far from guaranteed.

Struble had a rough night yesterday, notably committing two turnovers. Mitch Gallo of TSN 690 was particularly harsh on him on X. According to Gallo, the defenseman struggled immensely, and another poor performance could very well make him the odd man out for the season opener.

A little late getting to last night's game(s). I really liked Tyler Thorpe, especially if we can get him to skate a little faster and with a little more agility. Jayden Struble struggled mightily… He'll be the odd man out on opening night if he has another bad game. — Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) September 20, 2026

That's harsh after just one preseason game.

Arber Xhekaj, who's also fighting for a spot, didn't exactly set the world on fire either. He had a decent game, without necessarily pulling ahead of Struble.

The problem is that another player is moving ahead of him in the defensemen pecking order.

David Reinbacher is having an excellent camp so far. As we explained earlier today on DLC, the Austrian seems increasingly comfortable and gives the Canadiens another interesting option on the blue line.

Especially since time is already running out for Struble.

Due to a new NHL rule, players who have appeared in at least 100 games in the league are limited to two preseason games. Struble has already played one, so he'll have only one more chance to prove himself. Reinbacher, on the other hand, can play more.

That could make a difference.

Last season, Martin St-Louis didn't hesitate to use Struble on the right side of Lane Hutson. The left-hander has therefore already shown that he can fill in on that side.

But if Reinbacher continues to have a better camp, he becomes the better option, since he's a true right-handed defenseman. He also has the potential to become one.

Is David Reinbacher the perfect partner for Lane Hutson? pic.twitter.com/64TSRbPa5z — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 20, 2026

Personally, if the Habs had to make their decision today, I'd be more inclined to see Xhekaj and Reinbacher in the lineup. The former brings a different physical element, while the latter is earning points at the best possible time.

Obviously, one preseason game isn't going to seal Struble's fate.

But even with Guhle sidelined, he has no guarantees. And with only one more game to prove himself, his next outing could be a lot more important.

In Brief

– A nice gesture from Marc-André Fleury.

Marc-André Fleury stopped by the Mauricie region on Sunday to meet with fans as part of the Kraft Hockeyville celebrations! Article by @JFChaumontLNH: https://t.co/2XgGMeYYGB pic.twitter.com/2TQTCawpdY — NHL (@LNH_FR) September 20, 2026

– Bad news for the Commanders.

A photo just came out of #Commanders starting QB Jayden Daniels… with a towel over his head. pic.twitter.com/fHn0vF4RaQ — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 20, 2026

– Hat trick for Beckett Sennecke.

– Wow!

MIRACLE IN VICTORIAVILLE! The Tigres overcame a 6-goal deficit in the second period to win in regulation! ( : Victoriaville Tigres) pic.twitter.com/c9JuyBeQpV — RDS (@RDSca) September 20, 2026

– Stay tuned.