Kirill Marchenko’s Behavior: His Teammates Weigh In

The Blue Jackets' training camp kicked off last week, and things have been pretty chaotic ever since it began.

There's been some scuffling on the ice, some questionable comments from Kirill Marchenko, and Adam Fantilli's absence, which continues to be the talk of the town…

Let's just say things aren't going as smoothly as they could.

Obviously, we're keeping a close eye on the Marchenko situation because we know where he stands. We know he doesn't want to continue his career in Columbus and that he's told the club as much.

That said, Adam Portzline reports in a recent article that the guy's attitude has been impeccable since the start of camp. Rick Bowness agrees, as do the players… and Mathieu Olivier even said this, speaking of Marchenko:

“Marchy's attitude is excellent. He clearly wants to be part of the team.” – Mathieu Olivier

Well, well!

The Athletic: Blue Jackets Monday Gathering

1. John H. McConnell's rise

2. Marchenko's mandate

3. Two-game max is an issue for old and young 4. Snacks: Fantilli parked in Michigan, early forward lines, Severson's return, AHL camp, #CBJ

trivia, etc.https://t.co/nve9nZvQPH — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 21, 2026

So what's the Blue Jackets' plan with Marchenko?

Elliotte Friedman has a theory: in a recent episode of his podcast, the insider wonders if the Jackets want to reach an agreement with Adam Fantilli before resolving the Russian's situation.

And it makes sense in a way: if Don Waddell trades Marchenko, he could end up with players who earn more than the Russian ($3.85 million) in return. And he has to do the math carefully to make sure he has enough cap space for Fantilli…

32 Thoughts: Monday morning news, information, and analysis podcast. In the final thought segment, we're asking for listener feedback on a proposal to change our schedule. Links to your preferred platform are here:https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm Enjoy! — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 21, 2026

For now, all signs point to no imminent trade involving Marchenko.

But as we know, things could come together quickly because the National League moves fast. And in fact, perhaps they're simply waiting to see Fantilli sign before the situation heats up…

In a nutshell

– Oh, really?

At 73, he has an impressive track record, to say the least https://t.co/JFFNOCBKPp — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 21, 2026

– Today's waiver moves.

Pouliot (CHI); Avon, Hayden, Morrison, Ostman (SEA) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 21, 2026

– Interesting.

– Alert to fantasy league players.