Hutson-Reinbacher: The Perfect Pair on Paper

Raphael Simard
Hutson-Reinbacher: The Perfect Pair on Paper
Credit: X

Lane Hutson is having a great training camp. Are you surprised?

It's a bit more surprising in David Reinbacher's case, but he's set to start the season in Montreal. I'd be very surprised if he started in Laval, anyway. Kaiden Guhle's injury has opened the door for him.

Tonight in Trois-Rivières, the two are pairing up, and on paper, they're the perfect pairing.

The two complement each other perfectly: an offensive lefty and a defensive righty. What could be better?

But one aspect of Reinbacher's offensive game is greatly underrated, and he certainly has the vision and hockey IQ to keep up with his good friend. Because yes, the two get along well on the ice—but also off it.

Nicolas Cloutier posted on his X account earlier that the two young defensemen live in the same building and that Hutson likes to play pranks on his teammate.

That chemistry could very well translate onto the ice.

Since the start of camp, the Austrian has been doing everything he can to earn a spot on the big team to start the season. Jayden Struble, who scored tonight, is still Jayden Struble; Arber Xhekaj hasn't done much of anything since he's been in the big league; and as I mentioned, Guhle is injured.

So there's definitely a spot for Reinbacher. I see him starting the season alongside Hutson, in fact.

Hutson-Reinbacher

Matheson-Dobson

Struble-Carrier

Xhekaj (reserve)

When Guhle returns, Martin St-Louis will have a big decision to make. Reinbacher is the only one eligible to return to the Rocket without going through waivers.

And the team shouldn't, in theory, have eight defensemen on its 23-man roster…


In Brief

– Expansion: We'll hear more tomorrow.

– Can Jacob Fowler win the Calder Trophy? [THN]

– Not much buzz in the NHL.

– A horrific week.

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