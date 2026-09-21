Hutson-Reinbacher: The Perfect Pair on Paper

Lane Hutson is having a great training camp. Are you surprised?

It's a bit more surprising in David Reinbacher's case, but he's set to start the season in Montreal. I'd be very surprised if he started in Laval, anyway. Kaiden Guhle's injury has opened the door for him.

Tonight in Trois-Rivières, the two are pairing up, and on paper, they're the perfect pairing.

The two complement each other perfectly: an offensive lefty and a defensive righty. What could be better?

But one aspect of Reinbacher's offensive game is greatly underrated, and he certainly has the vision and hockey IQ to keep up with his good friend. Because yes, the two get along well on the ice—but also off it.

Nicolas Cloutier posted on his X account earlier that the two young defensemen live in the same building and that Hutson likes to play pranks on his teammate.

For those who don't know, Hutson and Reinbacher live in the same building. Lane would often play pranks on him, leaving a ton of random stuff in his car. https://t.co/sCMMbiL8gE — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) September 21, 2026

That chemistry could very well translate onto the ice.

Since the start of camp, the Austrian has been doing everything he can to earn a spot on the big team to start the season. Jayden Struble, who scored tonight, is still Jayden Struble; Arber Xhekaj hasn't done much of anything since he's been in the big league; and as I mentioned, Guhle is injured.

So there's definitely a spot for Reinbacher. I see him starting the season alongside Hutson, in fact.

Hutson-Reinbacher

Matheson-Dobson

Struble-Carrier

Xhekaj (reserve)

When Guhle returns, Martin St-Louis will have a big decision to make. Reinbacher is the only one eligible to return to the Rocket without going through waivers.

And the team shouldn't, in theory, have eight defensemen on its 23-man roster…

In Brief

– Expansion: We'll hear more tomorrow.

Elliotte Friedman: Re NHL expansion: I've gotten the sense there's probably more opposition than there was to Vegas, but we'll find out on Tuesday [at the Board of Governors] if there's any truth to it – 32 Thoughts (9/21) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 22, 2026

– Can Jacob Fowler win the Calder Trophy? [THN]

– Not much buzz in the NHL.

Elliotte Friedman: I heard things were quiet with Connor Hellebuyck, I heard they were quiet with Adam Fantilli, and I heard they were quiet with Simon Edvinsson; these things can always change…but as of [Sunday], things were quiet on all these fronts – FAN Hockey Show (9/21) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 22, 2026

– A horrific week.