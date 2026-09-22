The Red Sox Extend the Contracts of Chad Tracy and Craig Breslow

The Boston Red Sox fired their manager, Alex Cora, at the end of April after a difficult start to the season, as evidenced by their 12-17 record at that point. Chad Tracy, who had been managing the Worcester Red Sox at the AAA level, was then named interim manager and helped turn things around in Boston.

The Red Sox went on to post a 74-55 record under Tracy and clinched a playoff spot in a highly unexpected turnaround.

And now, on the eve of the postseason, Tracy will have some job security regarding his position for the next few years.

In fact, just this morning (Tuesday), the Red Sox announced that their manager would no longer be serving only in an interim capacity but had instead been awarded a new three-year contract that will run through 2029.

It took Tracy some time to turn the team around, having posted losing records for two consecutive months in May and June. But the Sox finally found their stride in July, posting an incredible 21-4 record before coming back down to earth afterward.

In addition to this announcement, the Boston franchise also announced that it had exercised the two-year option in the contract of President of Baseball Operations Craig Breslow, keeping him in Massachusetts through 2030.

The Boston Red Sox have removed the “interim” designation from manager Chad Tracy's title and signed him to a three-year contract with a club option for 2030. Tracy took over as manager following Alex Cora's firing when Boston was 12-17. The Red Sox are 74-55 since then. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 22, 2026

Despite widespread criticism for his handling of the Rafael Devers trade and for letting Alex Bregman slip away on the trade market—to name just a few examples—it appears that the Red Sox's spectacular climb up the standings in 2026 has made up for past mistakes.

It remains to be seen what this will actually mean on the field, starting with the upcoming playoffs.

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