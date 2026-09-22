The Blue Jays lose their game (and Brett Bateman)

If you still believe the Blue Jays have a chance to make the playoffs, your optimism is admirable.

Last night, the team had a golden opportunity to stay in the playoff race. But for the fifth time in seven games, they lost.

Last night, it happened in a 4-3 loss to the Orioles.

Trey Yesavage, returning from injury, pitched only 40 pitches, but that's not exactly a surprise. He gave up one run and struck out three batters over two innings.

The Blue Jays not only lost the game and their hopes of making the playoffs, but they also lost Brett Bateman to injury.

I don't know if the wet field at Camden Yards had anything to do with it, but the outfielder got hurt while sliding to catch a ball.

Brett Bateman goes down in discomfort after this play. pic.twitter.com/9DY5dtZCyi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 22, 2026

Officially, he's suffering from hip pain and is day-to-day. His X-rays came back clear, which is a good sign.

Pete Alonso, with his three RBIs (on two home runs), destroyed the Toronto team. He now has 40 home runs and 108 RBIs.

He managed to hit his second home run of the game off Trevor Rogers, who has allowed only two home runs this season.

In fact, he now has four 40-home run seasons in eight years in the MLB. He becomes the first Orioles player to hit 40 home runs since… Anthony Santander.

Pete Alonso. His 40th home run of the season (and his second of the night) is a go-ahead two-run blast in the 8th inning. The Orioles lead the Blue Jays 4-3. pic.twitter.com/aNSbHAGyVq — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) September 22, 2026

All this to say that the Blue Jays, with five games remaining, are three and a half games behind the White Sox and a playoff spot. They don't hold the tiebreaker against Chicago.

The Guardians (who aren't guaranteed to win their division) are currently 4.5 games ahead of Toronto.

MLB

Note that if the Blue Jays lose and both the Guardians (in Boston) and the White Sox (in Kansas City) win, Toronto will be eliminated from the playoff race.

It seems inevitable… whether it happens tonight or later.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.