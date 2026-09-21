MLB in Brief: News on Dylan Cease | The Alex Bregman Situation

An Update on Dylan Cease

He has inflammation in his shoulder, but he shouldn't need surgery. His 2026 season is obviously in jeopardy, but not his 2027 season.

Dylan Cease says that his shoulder MRI revealed inflammation, but that this isn't something that should require surgery or impact his 2027 season. For now, he says they're still deciding if he'll pitch again this season, but that feels (in my opinion) unlikely. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 21, 2026

He's been feeling his shoulder get heavy for two months now.

Dylan Cease described his shoulder as “heavy and achy.” This feeling began around the time of his complete game against the Red Sox… which was back on July 25. “Especially the last one [Sept. 18] was like, all right, I'm almost hurting the team.” #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 21, 2026

Miguel Rojas is motivated

If the Dodgers avoid the wild-card games, taking his U.S. citizenship test will be easier. It's next Thursday.

Miguel Rojas has more reasons than his teammates to hope the #Dodgers get a first-round bye. He is scheduled to take the test to become a U.S. citizen on Oct. 1. If the Dodgers are playing in the Wild Card Series, it would complicate his travel to take the test — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) September 21, 2026

New uniform

The Rays will wear these on the road.

The Rays unveiled their new road uniforms to celebrate their long-term commitment to Tampa Bay Tampa Bay will wear them on the field for the first time tomorrow in Game 2 of their doubleheader in the Bronx : @RaysBaseball pic.twitter.com/2N06BvmCjp — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 21, 2026

Alex Bregman Is Still Struggling

This is what he looked like this morning. He's hoping to return for the playoffs, despite having suffered fractures.

Alex Bregman with an update this morning. Looks fine. Hardly even a scratch. pic.twitter.com/xxYY77trKt — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 21, 2026

Games on Monday?

The weather in Chicago could force some games to be rescheduled the day before the wild-card games.

Plenty of time for the forecast to change, but the Red Sox are looking at potentially needing to make up one or two Cubs games next Monday, the day before the playoffs start. Even if they coast through those games, it would be highly suboptimal, to say the least. https://t.co/xJ3WwBhuJm — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) September 21, 2026

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