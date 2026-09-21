MLB in Brief: News on Dylan Cease | The Alex Bregman Situation

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: News on Dylan Cease | The Alex Bregman Situation
Credit: Athlon Sports

An Update on Dylan Cease

He has inflammation in his shoulder, but he shouldn't need surgery. His 2026 season is obviously in jeopardy, but not his 2027 season.

He's been feeling his shoulder get heavy for two months now.

Miguel Rojas is motivated

If the Dodgers avoid the wild-card games, taking his U.S. citizenship test will be easier. It's next Thursday.

New uniform

The Rays will wear these on the road.

Alex Bregman Is Still Struggling

This is what he looked like this morning. He's hoping to return for the playoffs, despite having suffered fractures.

Games on Monday?

The weather in Chicago could force some games to be rescheduled the day before the wild-card games.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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