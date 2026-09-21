Spencer Arrighetti in the minors, Joe Mantiply DFA’d

The Blue Jays have made some changes to their pitching staff ahead of the first game of the series against the Orioles.

The game will take place tonight… if the weather cooperates.

Hello from Baltimore. Looks like it could be a couple of rough days. We'll see. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/IHjWoGuDOd — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 21, 2026

First off, unsurprisingly, Trey Yesavage has been activated from the injured list. This was to be expected, considering he's today's starting pitcher.

So this marks his return after about a month and a half away. How will he perform on the mound against the Orioles?

The Blue Jays have also added some depth to the bullpen by recalling Chad Dallas, who can eat innings if needed.

To make room, Joe Mantiply was designated for assignment (DFA), and Spencer Arrighetti was sent to the team's training complex in Florida.

ROSTER MOVES: RHP Chad Dallas recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight RHP Trey Yesavage reinstated from the 15-day IL and will start tonight RHP Spencer Arrighetti optioned to the Spring Training Complex LHP Joe Mantiply designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/6ZQ1weGFfW — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 21, 2026

There it is—the big news. After all, Dallas and Mantiply are just two pitchers among many, and the news about Yesavage had already been announced.

But Arrighetti? That's a signal to a team looking for a starter.

It's not surprising, given that the pitcher has never really been able to perform well since arriving in the Daulton Varsho trade.

But with just one week left in the season, it sends a message.

Arrighetti (who would have been sent down to Triple-A if the Bisons' season hadn't ended) will head to Florida to get back on track and prepare for 2027.

It will be a big season for the pitcher who was named Pitcher of the Month in May 2026 in the American League. The potential is there, but he'll need to get back on track.

Next goal: prepare for the 2027 spring training (we wonder if it will even take place in February) in an attempt to earn a spot in the team's rotation.

The odds will be stacked against him, but his potential is there.

PMLB

Speaking of today's game, we note that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn't in the lineup. After leaving yesterday's game due to back pain, he isn't in the starting lineup.

Is he available off the bench?

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