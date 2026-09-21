Yordan Alvarez Lets His Frustration Out

Not too long ago, the Houston Astros were in full control of their own destiny, even battling for second place in the entire American League in hopes of securing a first-round bye in the playoffs.

But things have since taken a turn for the worse. After being swept by the Atlanta Braves—at home, no less—the Astros now sit below .500 and are three games out of the last “best second-place” spot and one game behind the Texas Rangers, who lead the American League West division.

In the first two games of the series against the Braves, the Astros were never really in the game. Then yesterday, the Astros' hitters failed to get a hit in three opportunities with the bases loaded, which ultimately sank them.

And frustration is mounting in Houston, starting with star hitter Yordan Alvarez, who vented his anger through his interpreter. According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Alvarez called a team meeting after yesterday's (Sunday's) loss and described this weekend as “three slaps in the face.”

It's very rare for the 29-year-old to openly show any negative emotion, but let's just say we understand where he's coming from.

Through an interpreter, Yordan Alvarez said he called a team meeting after today's game and spoke to the club. Alvarez called this weekend “three slaps in the face” and was about as frustrated as we've ever seen him in a public setting. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 20, 2026

The Astros have a record of four wins against ten resounding losses since September 5 and are simply falling apart, despite the fact that the Rangers aren't doing anything extraordinary.

Houston has a day off today before embarking on its final road trip of the season, with stops at the Seattle Mariners and the Sacramento A's.

Time is running out for the Astros, and Alvarez knows it all too well.

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