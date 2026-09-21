Freddy Peralta: Leaving New York Saved His Season

A year ago, it was widely expected that the Brewers would trade Freddy Peralta, who was one year away from free agency.

They sent him to New York to join the Mets. David Stearns brought back his former player to stabilize the top of his rotation.

Peralta had a rough first half of the season, and so did the Mets. That's why, as a rental player, he was sent to the Rays.

Back in a small market, things are going much better for the pitcher. Bob Nightengale (of USA Today) wrote about it in his Sunday column.

After a few starts where he was finding his footing, the Rays did what they do best: they fixed a pitcher with their usual black magic.

Look at his last five games: he's allowed three runs over 28.2 innings. That's exactly the kind of pitcher he can be at his best.

ESPN

One has to wonder if Peralta failed to perform well in New York because it's a big market or because the organization is dysfunctional.

After all, that can make a big difference.

If Peralta can't pitch in a big market, it will affect the number of teams willing to sign him in the coming months.

But if it's simply that New York is a broken organization, that could open doors for the pitcher on the free-agent market.

If you ask me, Peralta will need to sign a short-term contract (potentially at a high price) to prove that his finish to the season in Tampa Bay wasn't just a fluke.

We'll see in due time. But the team that lands him in 2027 could get a good deal, if he's at his best.

PMLB

The Twins and the Tigers are out of the running. The Rays are one win away in the Bronx from clinching their division.

MLB

98 wins for Milwaukee: a franchise record.

MLB

Can Shane McClanahan make a playoff run?

Shane McClanahan's regular season is over, but the #Rays left-hander remains a possibility for the playoffs: https://t.co/I8DCtzaTZS pic.twitter.com/LKYQ72DCnE — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) September 21, 2026

Ouch.

Alex Bregman posts an update on his Instagram https://t.co/v1YV29cIbS pic.twitter.com/zVFD4SBNSU — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 20, 2026

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