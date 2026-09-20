MLB in Brief: Shohei Ohtani Set to Return on Wednesday? | Tarik Skubal Mourns

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Shohei Ohtani Set to Return on Wednesday? | Tarik Skubal Mourns
Credit: ClutchPoints

Will Shohei Ohtani be back on Wednesday?

It's possible.

Paul Skenes, the same guy

And that's true even though his 2026 season hasn't lived up to expectations.

Too much negativity toward the umpires?

That's Laz Diaz's take.

Traded MVPs

The top candidates in 2026 (Pete Crow-Armstrong, Yordan Alvarez, and Junior Caminero) were all traded while they were prospects.

Ouch

Alex Bregman was hit in the face by a foul ball.

Tarik Skubal is out

He'll miss a few days.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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