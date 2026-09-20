MLB in Brief: Shohei Ohtani Set to Return on Wednesday? | Tarik Skubal Mourns

Will Shohei Ohtani be back on Wednesday?

It's possible.

There's “a good chance” Shohei Ohtani will be back against the Padres when he becomes eligible on Wednesday: https://t.co/76Vhr19deV — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 20, 2026

Paul Skenes, the same guy

And that's true even though his 2026 season hasn't lived up to expectations.

Too much negativity toward the umpires?

That's Laz Diaz's take.

Laz Diaz says there's too much negativity toward umpires these days pic.twitter.com/og9VmHSla2 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 20, 2026

Traded MVPs

The top candidates in 2026 (Pete Crow-Armstrong, Yordan Alvarez, and Junior Caminero) were all traded while they were prospects.

Ouch

Alex Bregman was hit in the face by a foul ball.

Alex Bregman was hit in the face by a foul ball off Michael Busch's bat while waiting his turn at bat in the 4th inning. Matt Shaw came in as a pinch hitter. We wish Alex a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/4uqCRQvHwE — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 20, 2026

Tarik Skubal is out

He'll miss a few days.

Tarik Skubal will miss a few games as he goes on the bereavement list. We are sending our best wishes to Tarik and his loved ones pic.twitter.com/g7rBXoDRZW — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 20, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.