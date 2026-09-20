MLB in Brief: Shohei Ohtani Set to Return on Wednesday? | Tarik Skubal Mourns
Will Shohei Ohtani be back on Wednesday?
It's possible.
There's “a good chance” Shohei Ohtani will be back against the Padres when he becomes eligible on Wednesday: https://t.co/76Vhr19deV
— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 20, 2026
Paul Skenes, the same guy
And that's true even though his 2026 season hasn't lived up to expectations.
Too much negativity toward the umpires?
That's Laz Diaz's take.
Traded MVPs
The top candidates in 2026 (Pete Crow-Armstrong, Yordan Alvarez, and Junior Caminero) were all traded while they were prospects.
Ouch
Alex Bregman was hit in the face by a foul ball.
Tarik Skubal is out
He'll miss a few days.
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