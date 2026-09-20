Injury: Dylan Cease will miss his next start

Because Michael Lorenzen was unable to pitch against the Tigers last week, Spencer Arrighetti was called upon earlier than planned.

The result? The Blue Jays weren't able to give Dylan Cease an extra day of rest, even though that had been the plan.

Cease struggled against Texas on Friday night.

And now we've learned that the Blue Jays pitcher is in Toronto to undergo tests on his shoulder. He won't be able to pitch on Wednesday in Baltimore, as planned.

NEWS: Dylan Cease is in Toronto and had an MRI on his shoulder last night . Cease will not start on Wednesday. He will join the team in Baltimore. John Schneider isn't ruling out a start against the Reds. Cease said his shoulder felt “fatigued.” — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) September 20, 2026

He will join the team in Baltimore in the coming days and could be used in the series against the Reds, starting Friday.

He's feeling fatigue in his arm at the worst possible time. And I'm thinking that if the Blue Jays are out of the race by Friday, Cease simply won't pitch for the rest of the season.

With Jose Soriano having pitched yesterday, the Blue Jays will head to Baltimore (a team that's close in the standings) without being able to use their two best pitchers.

The playoff rotation is no longer on track… but right now, it's hard to believe in the playoffs in Toronto. The way the team is playing, don't hold your breath.

On Monday and Tuesday, Trey Yesavage (barring any changes) and Max Scherzer will take the mound. A bullpen day could take place on Wednesday.

Jose Soriano is expected to pitch on Friday, and it's likely that Yesavage, Scherzer, and Arrighetti will be options on Saturday and Sunday.

Keep in mind that Arrighetti will pitch today, but not as a starter. Spencer Miles will start the game, which begins at 2:35 p.m.

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