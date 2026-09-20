Blue Jays: The lackluster offense is overshadowing the bullpen’s excellent work this season

The Toronto Blue Jays' disastrous season continued yesterday (Saturday) with a resounding 6-2 loss to the Texas Rangers with the season on the line.

But while the Blue Jays currently have a record of 76 wins to 79 losses and may miss the playoffs, it's certainly not because of the performance of the bullpen.

In fact, the Toronto team has built a very strong group of relievers that appears to have improved over the course of the year, as evidenced by their performance over the past month—and this despite an excessively heavy workload.

Over the past 30 days, four relievers have posted earned run averages (ERAs) below 2.00: Spencer Miles, Mason Fluharty, Louis Varland, and Braydon Fisher. Not to mention Tyler Rogers, who has a 2.89 ERA in ten appearances, and Ricky Tiedemann and Brendan Cellucci, who have combined for seven and one-third innings of scoreless work.

Of the seven players mentioned above, only Rogers has not held opponents to a batting average below .200, but that's not really his style, as he induces a lot of weak contact.

However, all this fine work has been overshadowed by the Jays' anemic offense. While baseball is certainly a team sport, Toronto's offense can clearly be singled out as the cause of the team's struggles in 2026.

The Blue Jays' hitters rank among the bottom five teams in ALL of MLB in ALL of the following categories: runs scored, triples, RBIs, walks, on-base percentage, home runs, slugging percentage, and OPS.

A total disaster.

When the only team with fewer runs this season is the Los Angeles Angels—who have 59 wins—you know the Jays' offense has squandered the excellent work of the rest of the club, especially in the bullpen.

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