Aaron Judge: The Yankees Create a Distraction by Keeping Things Under Wraps

Aaron Judge was removed in the sixth inning of the New York Yankees' game against the Minnesota Twins last Wednesday. He was scheduled to take his third at-bat of the game, but was instead replaced by Heliot Ramos.

Then, as recently as Friday, the Bombardiers' captain was officially placed on the 10-day injured list due to a strained right calf, which will keep him off the field until the end of the regular season and possibly part of the playoffs.

And that's where the problem lies. The Yankees haven't been very transparent about what's really going on with their captain.

First of all, they didn't provide much information when he was initially pulled from the game against the Twins. All we knew at the time was that Judge was experiencing tightness in his lower body, and that was about it.

Then, they didn't allay concerns after he was placed on the injured list. In fact, things remained just as mysterious. Manager Aaron Boone didn't provide much information, offering no clues as to whether Judge would return in time for the postseason.

I don't have a timeline. I'm not going to make any predictions. We're just going to deal with it and see what happens.

Hey, thanks, Aaron, for the clarification—it's really appreciated.

And let's not even mention the fact that, according to Gary Phillips of the Daily News, Judge wasn't available to speak to the media before Friday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, nor was he present after his team's 9-2 victory.

The extent of his injury therefore remains unknown, and that will only fuel the rumor mill in the Bronx.

Nothing could be more damaging on the eve of the playoffs. Playing October baseball in the Big Apple is hard enough as it is—we don't need any distractions.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.