Tarik Skubal on the Blue Jays’ radar: Dallas Braden discusses the idea

Where will Tarik Skubal pitch in 2027? That's the question many people in the baseball world have been asking for several months.

The Tigers, who clearly didn't like their chances of signing the up-and-coming free agent, traded him to the Dodgers just before the trade deadline. And, of course, the Dodgers are expected to push hard to keep him.

But they won't be alone: the Mets, for example, are likely to get involved.

That said, there's one team that, according to Dallas Braden (who's still well-connected in the baseball world), shouldn't be ruled out of this race: the Toronto Blue Jays.

He brought up this idea during a recent episode of the “Baseball Is Dead” podcast.

Is Tarik Skubal on the Blue Jays' radar this offseason? Former MLB pitcher Dallas Braden thinks so. https://t.co/x9cUJ2Na33 — Jays Journal (@JaysJournal) September 19, 2026

We know that every offseason, the Blue Jays go all out for big-name free agents. For example, the team managed to sign Dylan Cease last offseason.

And when you consider just how big of a season he's had (even if he's starting to struggle a bit), it's likely that this will motivate the Jays to try their luck again with another starting pitcher.

In addition to Cease, Toronto's rotation for the coming years will rely on Jose Soriano and Trey Yesavage, among others. That said, adding Skubal to the top of that group would likely put everyone in the right spot and give the club a very high-quality starting rotation.

It's going to be (extremely) expensive, let's be clear… and even if the Jays shouldn't necessarily be viewed as favorites in this race, we can expect them to at least be in the running.

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