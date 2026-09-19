The Yankees don’t know if Aaron Judge will play again in 2026

Last night, we learned that Aaron Judge was heading back to the injured list. The Yankees star, who missed much of the season due to a rib injury, is now dealing with a calf injury.

As a result, the captain—who had just returned—will (presumably) miss the rest of the regular season.

In theory, Judge could return to action for the Yankees' 162nd and final game of the season. But let's just say that right now, there are reasons to be skeptical about that.

Aaron Boone, who spoke to the media about his captain's situation, stated that the Yankees don't know if Judge will play again in 2026.

One might be skeptical about all this (the manager may be trying to keep his cards close to his chest ahead of the playoffs)… but we also know that the Wild Card Series begins in 10 days. And generally, even the mildest calf strain takes at least two to three weeks to heal.

“The reality is, we've had to play a lot of the season this year without him.” How the Yankees will handle Aaron Judge's absence: https://t.co/LwIQWGV58R — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 19, 2026

The Yankees, of course, are trying not to say too much about Judge's condition. We don't know how serious his injury is… and that's crucial to understanding what lies ahead for him in the coming weeks.

Will he be able to play from the start of the playoffs? Will he only be able to return if the team advances far enough? Is his season over? These are the three scenarios on the table right now.

We know the Yankees—who have been without Judge for most of the season—are capable of winning without their captain. But of course, it goes without saying that having Judge in the lineup changes everything… especially for a team aiming for the World Series.

The team has the pitching resources to beat anyone—it remains to be seen whether the offense, which has struggled at times without Judge this season, will be able to produce enough runs.

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