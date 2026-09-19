The Blue Jays and Dylan Cease let one slip away

With eight games left in the season, the Blue Jays' playoff hopes are looking increasingly out of reach.

Last night, in a crucial game in the playoff race against the Texas Rangers, the Blue Jays lost 7-1.

Dylan Cease, who pitched on five days' rest instead of the originally scheduled six, ran out of steam. He had his worst start of the season.

He walked six batters in 2.2 innings of work. He also allowed four runs, though only one was earned due to an error. And that likely cost him the Cy Young Award for good.

Dylan Cease pitched 2.2 innings in Texas tonight, his shortest outing of the season . He allowed one earned run on three hits and a season-high six walks, but a Blue Jays error resulted in three unearned runs pic.twitter.com/34yYIK4i48 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 19, 2026

It's the same old story with the Blue Jays, and it's becoming increasingly unacceptable for a team that wants to make the playoffs.

Speaking of the playoffs, let's take a look at the standings.

As of now, all American League teams (except the Yankees and the Rays, who have a doubleheader to play on Tuesday) have eight games left to play.

And let's just say nothing is decided yet.

MLB

The Blue Jays are two games away from the playoffs. Ahead of them are the Texas Rangers (one game away from the playoffs) and the Chicago White Sox.

Both teams hold the tiebreaker advantage over the Blue Jays.

So to make the playoffs under the current format, Toronto must win three more games than the White Sox and two more than the Rangers.

That's easier said than done. Especially for the 2026 Blue Jays.

Note that the Rangers have the same record as the Astros, and the White Sox are one game behind the Guardians. So the division leaders could change quickly.

The Blue Jays hold the tiebreaker advantage over Cleveland, but the Rangers are three games ahead of the Blue Jays.

Right now, the Central Division is really the problem for the Blue Jays in terms of the standings, as we all know.

As for the Astros, it's not yet clear who holds the tiebreaker advantage over Toronto. They're one game ahead of the Blue Jays.

The two teams are split 3-3 in head-to-head play this season, and their records within their own divisions serve as the other tiebreaker.

All of this to say that, with eight games left before the playoffs, qualifying for the postseason is becoming increasingly unlikely in Toronto.

MLB

The Red Sox can clinch a playoff spot as early as today.

Here are the ways the Red Sox can make the playoffs tomorrow, according to MLB research:

Scenario A: A win over the Rays and a Toronto win over Texas.

Scenario B: A win over the Rays, a Blue Jays loss to Texas, and a Braves win over the Astros.

Got all that? — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) September 19, 2026

200 strikeouts for the pitcher who just signed a contract extension with Washington.

Cade Cavalli's breakout season continues He's the first Washington pitcher to reach 200 strikeouts in a season since Patrick Corbin, Max Scherzer, and Stephen Strasburg all hit 200+ for the 2019 World Champion @Nationals! pic.twitter.com/iAj0m9dtW3 — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2026

What will the Yankees do without their captain?

https://t.co/eJKuoQrVtd What if the Yankees win it without Judge? There's a good chance they'll have to try without their captain, and it says here that their pitching makes it not impossible — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 19, 2026

Jose Ramirez reaches 1,000 career RBIs with Cleveland.

Season over for Logan Webb.

Logan Webb's season is over as the Giants are placing him on the IL with a blister on his right middle finger, per @PavlovicNBCS. pic.twitter.com/4FdexqtBwD — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 19, 2026

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