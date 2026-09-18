Michael Lorenzen Selected in the DFA by the Blue Jays

Michael Lorenzen has been in Toronto for the past few weeks. The pitcher, who was released by the Rockies earlier this season, joined the Blue Jays to help out in the bullpen.

He's a starting pitcher, but with the Jays he's been used out of the bullpen.

And Lorenzen, since his arrival, has been struggling big time. The pitcher, who was primarily used to eat innings and protect the bullpen, has posted an ERA of 8.49 in six appearances.

That's… not great.

And now, just minutes ago, the Blue Jays announced that they've designated Lorenzen for assignment. They've clearly had enough and want to move on.

ROSTER MOVES: RHP José Rodríguez has been selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight RHP Michael Lorenzen has been designated for assignment Welcome to The Show, Tibu pic.twitter.com/wmZUqnBIMt — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 18, 2026

To replace him, the Jays have called up José Rodríguez, who was in Buffalo. Rodríguez, who has never pitched in the Majors before, will make his debut in the big leagues.

Rodriguez is a 25-year-old Mexican who hasn't had much success in his three appearances with the Bisons this year, posting an ERA of 10.80. That said, the sample size is tiny (3.1 innings), and he performed well at the AAA level in the Dodgers' organization this year (3.99 ERA in 29.1 innings).

He was acquired by the Jays on September 1 in a minor-league trade. Sebastian Rodriguez, another young pitcher, had gone the other way.

The newcomer to Toronto has a good fastball and two effective breaking pitches (a slider and a changeup). We'll see if he can help bolster the Jays' bullpen.

And it's worth noting that since he was acquired on September 1, Rodriguez would need special permission to participate in the playoffs with the Blue Jays. But that will only be an issue if the Jays make the playoffs.

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