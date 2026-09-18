Carlos Beltran: The Pros and Cons of Signing Him to New York

The Mets will have to find a new manager this winter—or convince Andy Green that he'll be able to see his family often enough if he stays on full-time in 2027.

Who will be the lucky one?

Chances are that the big names (like Alex Cora) won't want to fall into the trap that is the New York Mets manager's job.

Will the club go with Carlos Beltran? He had been hired for the 2020 season but lost his job due to the Astros scandal.

But now that he's back with the Mets organization (as an advisor), he remains a big name. He's respected within the Mets, and the idea of him managing the team just won't go away.

However, Ken Rosenthal is right to caution us: he has no experience. Is that really what the Mets need?

“It's not a sure thing that Carlos Beltrán will become the next Mets manager,” says @Ken_Rosenthal. “Three of the last four managers the Mets have hired were first-timers, and it didn't end well for any of them.” pic.twitter.com/BLIyfKDEfx — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 17, 2026

That said, since the entire coaching staff was replaced last year, bringing in someone from within the organization would mean fewer changes to make.

But is that a reason to hire Beltran—who has never managed at any level—and throw him into the circus that is Citi Field?

I don't think so.

I wonder how much David Ross's name will come up in discussions. After all, he has experience and wants the Mets to call him in for an interview.

“I'll answer the phone,” David Ross said just now on ESPN when asked if he'd be interested in the Mets (or any other managerial job). Ross, whose bench coach was Andy Green when he managed the Cubs, previously said as much to Dan Martin of @nypostsports — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 17, 2026

This topic is going to keep everyone talking. After all, even if the Mets need reinforcements on the field in 2027 in Queens, they also need a good manager.

And the team can't afford to get this wrong.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.