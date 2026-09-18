Yankees: Clarke Schmidt Could Make a Difference in the Bullpen

Turning a starter into a reliever isn't always as easy as it might seem. But that's exactly what the New York Yankees will have to do for the rest of the season and the playoffs.

After a 440-day absence due to Tommy John surgery, Clarke Schmidt made his return with the Bombers on Wednesday, pitching two-thirds of an inning in the seventh against the Minnesota Twins before being pulled due to his pitch count.

It wasn't the outing of the century—he failed to complete a full inning after throwing 24 pitches to four batters—but for someone taking the mound in the majors for the first time in 14 months, the Yankees could be pleased with the two strikeouts and the two weak singles the pitcher allowed.

Because the New York team will need Schmidt's services out of the bullpen in the coming weeks. The 30-year-old will add a right-handed option; the primary right-hander before closer David Bednar is Paul Blackburn.

This duo, flanked by left-hander Brent Headrick, makes up the three strongest arms in the New York bullpen, but they're on their own, especially after Fernando Cruz's elbow injury.

John Schreiber has been effective as a right-handed specialist, but it remains to be seen if that will last. Tim Hill's struggles are a cause for concern in the Bronx, while Michael Fulmer and Luis Gil haven't pitched enough to earn manager Aaron Boone's trust.

And that's where Schmidt comes in to stabilize the bullpen, just as Will Warren will do when Ryan Weathers returns.

With ten games left in the current season, this will give him a few appearances to get back into the swing of things ahead of the big games that await the Yankees.

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