American League: No one wants the last three playoff spots
No one wants the last spot in the American League playoffs. At least, that's the impression I've gotten from watching baseball over the past few weeks.
The teams in the race seem to be doing everything they can to lose.
Last night, the Texas Rangers let Trevor Story hit a three-run homer for the Red Sox to clinch a 4-3 victory.
Needless to say, Texas couldn't afford to lose, right?
Right now, six teams are battling for three playoff spots, including two division titles. And no one wants to take the lead.
Reminder: Teams in the Central or West that don't win their division risk missing the playoffs. And among the division champions, one team will receive a wild card spot.
The White Sox are now ahead of the Guardians on tiebreakers, and the Rangers' loss prevented Skip Schumaker's team from catching up to the Astros.
Aside from the Rays, the Yankees, and the Red Sox (who will qualify barring a catastrophe), no one wants to make the playoffs. The bar is set low in 2026.
The Rangers, Blue Jays, and Orioles are two, two, and three games out of the playoffs, respectively. All of these teams have nine games left to play.
Here are the matchups to watch.
- White Sox: three games against the Tigers, three games in Kansas City, and three games against the Rockies
- Guardians: three games against the A's, three games in Boston, and three games in Kansas City
- Astros: three games against the Braves, two games in Seattle, and four games in Sacramento
- Rangers: three games against the Blue Jays, three games against the Mets, and three games in Minnesota
- Blue Jays: three games in Texas, three games in Baltimore, and three games against the Reds
- Orioles: three games against the Brewers, three games against the Blue Jays, and three games in the Bronx
- The Diamondbacks are four games out of the playoffs. Ouch.
- Let's hope Willson Contreras isn't seriously injured.
- Great outing by Aaron Nola.
- Ouch.
- Tribute to Tim Anderson.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.