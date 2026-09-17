MLB in Brief: Shohei Ohtani “Almost” Back to Normal | Aaron Judge Faces Criticism

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Shohei Ohtani &#8220;Almost&#8221; Back to Normal | Aaron Judge Faces Criticism
Credit: TJT

Shohei Ohtani Is “Almost” Back to Normal

He's not quite at 100% yet, but he's doing better.

That didn't stop the Dodgers from clinching another division title.

Aaron Judge Criticized

Not going to the minors may have done him more harm than good.

The Jesus Luzardo Case

It's normal to be worried.

The Phillies will have to ask more of Andrew Painter.

Anthony Santander still out

It doesn't look good for a return to action.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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