MLB in Brief: Shohei Ohtani “Almost” Back to Normal | Aaron Judge Faces Criticism

Shohei Ohtani Is “Almost” Back to Normal

He's not quite at 100% yet, but he's doing better.

We have a “normal…ish” Shohei Ohtani, a closer who isn't returning to the closer role, and more on the State of the Dodgers: https://t.co/I9J7SFbTbd — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 17, 2026

That didn't stop the Dodgers from clinching another division title.

For the 5th straight year, and the 13th time in the last 14 seasons, the Los Angeles @Dodgers are NL West Champions! pic.twitter.com/pAjGrfsgir — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 17, 2026

Aaron Judge Criticized

Not going to the minors may have done him more harm than good.

“This is why you go on a rehab assignment.” @AJPierzynski12 and @ErikKratz31 react to Aaron Judge's early exit from yesterday's game… pic.twitter.com/hGDy3x4qFX — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 17, 2026

The Jesus Luzardo Case

It's normal to be worried.

Phillies fans, are you concerned about Jesús Luzardo? “In his last nine starts before he got injured, he threw more pitches during that time frame than anyone in the majors,” @Ken_Rosenthal points out. pic.twitter.com/uCNOpLZkUM — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 17, 2026

The Phillies will have to ask more of Andrew Painter.

Andrew Painter is one of the most important pitchers in the NL postseason picture. He has a 3.58 ERA in 9 starts since returning to the @Phillies MLB roster on July 31. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) September 17, 2026

Anthony Santander still out

It doesn't look good for a return to action.

Santander is still not in the lineup in Buffalo today. I think we can write him off for this year. In one week of rehab, he's played just two games. @BlueJays @BuffaloBisons https://t.co/A27pOKOUZH — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) September 17, 2026

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